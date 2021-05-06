Here's a look at the prep scores from Thursday, May 6.
BASEBALL
Westview 4, Prairie Heights 0
The Warriors shutout the Panthers at home for just their second win of the season. Takota Sharick was dominant on the mound for Westview, striking out 14 batters in a complete game victory. The Warriors are 2-9 overall and 1-4 in Northeast Corner Conference games.
Central Noble 6, Lakeland 5
The Cougars edged the Lakers in an NECC contest in Albion. Lakeland falls to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in NECC games.
Angola 13, West Noble 1
The Chargers fall to 0-14 overall and 0-5 in the NECC on the season.
Jimtown 4, Bethany Christian 2
The Jimmies scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap a comeback win over the Bruins, who fall to 7-3 overall on the season with the loss.
Fremont at Fairfield - PPD to May 25
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 11, Fremont 6
The Falcons remain unbeaten in NECC regular season games with a win over the Eagles. Fairfield is 14-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference. The Falcons play the other unbeaten team in the NECC, Central Noble, Friday in Benton.
Central Noble 18, Lakeland 9
The Cougars handled business in a back-and-forth affair against the Lakers. Lakeland falls to 1-10 overall and 0-5 in the NECC.
Angola 8, West Noble 3
The Chargers suffered their first loss in NECC play at the hands of the Hornets. West Noble is still 10-2-1 on the season with a 4-1 conference record.
Prairie Heights 5, Westview 2
After Westview beat the Panthers in the NECC Tournament championship game Monday, Prairie Heights came back three days later and knocked off the Warriors. Westview falls to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in NECC regular season games.
Elkhart 12, Concord 6
The Minutemen fall to 4-8 on the season after the loss to the Lions.
Bethany Christian 19, South Bend Career Academy 6
Julia Moser had four hits, while Maddie Chupp added three as the Bruins slugged their way past Career Academy. Bethany Christian improves to 4-3 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
The Falcons didn't even drop a game against the Cougars as they improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the NECC. Fairfield winners were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Abby Gall, No. 1 doubles Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller and No. 2 doubles Megan Hochstetler and Paige Simmons.
Northridge at Plymouth - PPD to May 7
Elkhart at Concord - PPD to May 7
Churubusco at West Noble - PPD to TBD
Wawasee at NorthWood - PPD to TBD
BOYS GOLF
West Noble 184, Fremont 196
The Chargers improved to 6-3 in NECC matches with a win over the Eagles at Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse. Brayden Bohde was the medalist, shooting a 38 for West Noble.
Lakeland 169, Fairfield 201, Eastside 228
The Lakers improved to 9-0 in NECC matches by picking up two wins over the Falcons and Blazers at Meadow Valley Golf Course. Ben Keil led Lakeland with a 36. Ethan Yoder was the low scorer for Fairfield with a 45.
Note: The Wawasee at Jimtown boys golf score did not get in before press deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.