Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 4.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 6, Fremont 1
Alec Hershberger tossed six innings, striking out 12 Fremont batters to help Fairfield remain unbeaten in the NECC. RBIs came from Cohen Yoder, Keegan Miller, Eli Miller and Luke Mast for the Falcons, who improve to 13-5 (7-0 NECC) on the season.
Westview 9, Prairie Heights 0
Max Engle pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10 batters along the way to help the Warriors remain perfect in NECC contests. He also helped his own cause at the plate, hitting two doubles and driving in three runs. Westview is now 9-6 (6-0 NECC).
Bethany Christian 23, SB Career Academy 1 (5 innings)
The Bruins made it look easy against SBCA, winning comfortably to improve its record to 6-5 (3-0 HPC) on the season.
Plymouth 10, Northridge 9
Plymouth handed Northridge its third NLC loss of the season, this time in walk-off fashion courtesy of a single from Trey Delp. For the Raiders, Gavin Collins had a home run, a double, a single and two RBIs, while Max Horner fell a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Northridge's record now sits at 10-6 (5-3 NLC).
Angola 11, West Noble 0 (5 innings)
The Chargers were no-hit by Angola's Micah Steury. West Noble is now 3-11 (2-4 NECC).
SB Adams 4, Elkhart 2
It was a close loss to a conference foe for the Lions, who now sport a record of 4-12 (2-6 NIC).
SB Riley 4, Concord 1
The Minutemen drop to 1-14 on the season with the loss.
NorthWood 2, Goshen 1
SOFTBALL
Northridge 9, Plymouth 2
Rachel Humbarger hit a leadoff home run, and the Raiders never looked back to pick up an NLC win over the Pilgrims. Northridge had 12 hits in the game, including three from Rielyn Goodwin. Tavia Bratt had three RBIs to help the Raiders improve to 5-11 (4-4 NLC).
Fairfield 4, Fremont 2
Fairfield scored the first four runs of the game, including on a two-run homer from Makena Steele, to pick up an NECC victory over the Eagles. The win improves Fairfield to 12-5 (5-1 NECC) on the season.
Angola 3, West Noble 1
West Noble scored first on a sacrifice fly from Hailey Moser, but then couldn't put anymore runs on the board as they dropped an NECC contest to the Hornets. It brings the Chargers' record to 5-9 (2-4 NECC).
Prairie Heights 15, Westview 3 (6 innings)
The Warriors are now 2-7 (1-5 NECC) on the season.
SB Adams 9, Elkhart 5
Despite collecting nine hits, the Lions were unable to overcome its five errors in a tough NIC loss to Adams. Elkhart's record is now 2-13 (1-7 NIC).
Wawasee 12, Concord 0
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-Triton game was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Fairfield 73, Bremen 58
In the final regular season dual of the season for the Falcons, they were able to pick up a win over the Lions, giving them a 5-2 overall record. Fairfield scored all the points available in the 100-meter dash, shot put and discus events, which gave them enough points for the victory. Full results can be seen here.
Girls only: Northridge 71, Wawasee 61
In a close NLC matchup, the Raiders edged the Warriors. Full results can be found here. Northridge's record is now 6-3 (4-3 NLC), while Wawasee's is 1-7 (1-6 NLC).
Boys only: Penn 78, Elkhart 54
The Kingsmen secured the regular season NIC title with a win over the Lions. Individual winners for Elkhart came in the 100-yard dash (Zach Anderson), 200-yard dash (Nathan Munson), 400-meter dash (Max Huckleberry), 800-meter run (Aaron Richter), 1,600-meter run (Richter), 4X800-meter relay, high jump (Trinton Harris) and shot put (Rae'Kwon Lemons). Full results can be found here.
Jimtown, Triton split meet
Per the Jimtown track and field Twitter account, the Jimtown girls won and the boys lost in a meet with Triton. Scores were not provided. This improves the girls' record to 6-1 and the boys 1-6 in meets.
Note: results from the schedule ECA/Caston/Culver Community meet were not reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
The Falcons won in straight sets on all five courts, dropping just a combined eight games to improve to 8-1 (6-0 NECC) on the season.
West Noble 3, Churubusco 2
The Chargers were able to pick up an NECC win, running their record to 5-10 (2-6 NECC) on the season. Scores on how the West Noble players did can be found here.
Elkhart 3, Concord 2
The Lions won at all three singles spots, with No. 3 singles player Lyla Boecher closing out a three-set victory to give Elkhart a non-conference victory. Elkhart is now 8-5 and Concord 6-6 on the season.
Individual match results were: No. 1 singles: Adley Keim (Elkhart) beat Ari Mosquera (Concord) 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Elise Walker (Elkhart) beat Esther Williams (Concord) 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles Lyla Boecher (Elkhart) beat Libby Carnall (Concord) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; No. 1 doubles Maggie Burkett/ Addi May (Concord) beat 6-2, 6-7, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Mia McEachern/ Danielle Aplin (Concord) beat Mary Grace Lindholm/ Mallory Kuehne (Elkhart) 6-0, 6-1.
NorthWood 5, Wawasee 0
The Panthers secured at least a share of the regular season NLC title with a comfortable victory. NorthWood is now 6-0 in conference matches. They can finish the regular season unbeaten in NLC contests with a win Friday over Warsaw. Full results from the Panthers-Warriors match can be found here.
Note: results from the scheduled Mishawaka-Bethany Christian and Northridge-Plymouth matches were not reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 152, Prairie Heights 186, Elkhart Christian 191
Conner Hochstetler's personal best 34 paced the Raiders to two victories at Bent Oak GC, helping them improve to 9-0 on the season. Aiden Hibbard shot a 42 to lead ECA, who are now 2-5 in nine-hole matches on the season.
Wawasee 158, Jimtown 184
Myles Everingham shot an even-par 36 to lead Wawasee to a win over Jimtown at McCormick Creek GC. The Warriors are now 5-1 and the Jimmies 1-9 on the season.
Penn 161, New Prairie 169, Elkhart 171
The Lions put up a solid score at Elbel Park GC, but it wasn't enough as they dropped two very close NIC matches to the Kingsmen and Cougars. Steven Webb led Elkhart with a 39. The Lions are now 8-5 (6-3 NIC) on the season.
Note: a score from the scheduled West Noble vs. Fremont match was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, FW North Side 0
The Raiders picked up a sweep of the Legends on its Senior Night, improving its record to 2-5 in its inaugural season so far.