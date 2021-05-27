Here's a look at the prep scores from Thursday, May 27.
BASEBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 at Northridge - opening round
- Penn 6, Goshen 3
- Elkhart 5, Concord 2
- Saturday's semifinals: Penn vs. Elkhart 11:00 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, approx. 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Wawasee - opening round
- Wawasee 8, Lakeland 1
- Saturday's semifinals: Wawasee vs. Jimtown, 10am; NorthWood vs. West Noble, 1:00 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview - semifinals
- Westview 2, Prairie Heights 1
- Fairfield 4, Central Noble 2
- Saturday's championship game: Fairfield vs. Westview, noon
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS GOLF
Concord 166, John Glenn 179
The Minutemen won on Senior Night at Bent Oak GC.
Goshen 160, Westview 191
Jimtown also had two players play, which is not enough to score in the team standings. The match was played at McCormick Creek.
