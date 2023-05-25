Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 25.
BOYS TRACK
FW Carroll Regional: Two Chargers, one Warrior advance to state
West Noble will be sending two athletes to the state finals at IU in Bloomington, as Drew Yates placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and Nate Shaw third in the 800-meter run at the regional hosted by Fort Wayne Carroll. Westview then advanced one athlete to state, as freshman Noah Bontrager placed third in the 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 9:34.47 to punch his ticket. Full results from the meet can be found here.
Note: a full recap of the Warsaw regional can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 quarterfinals at Northridge: Northridge 9, Warsaw 3; Penn 11, Concord 0
Northridge trailed 3-1 through three innings against Warsaw, but then scored five runs in the top of the fourth to seize control of the game. Jack Urbanski, Max Horner, Murphy Zimmerman and Jethro Hochstetler had two RBIs each for Northridge in the victory. In the second game, Concord's season came to an end with a shutout loss to the defending Class 4A state champs. The Minutemen finish with a 6-21 record.
This sets up semifinal matchups of Saturday between Northridge (18-9) against Penn (16-8) at 10 a.m., followed by Goshen (14-12) vs. Elkhart (10-17) at approx. noon at Northridge High School.
Elkhart Christian loses in Sectional 51 quarterfinals
The Eagles lost to host Fremont, 10-0, to see its season come to an end with a record of 9-9.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 19 semifinals at Jimtown: Jimtown 15, SB Riley 0 (5 innings); New Prairie 5, SB Clay 1
The Jimmies exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning, adding three more in the third before holding on to win by the run-rule. New Prairie then knocked off a solid Clay team in the second semifinal contest, setting up a sectional championship game between Jimtown (17-9) and the Cougars (26-5) Friday at 6 p.m. in Baugo Township.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship game: Eastside 22, Westview 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors got romped by No. 1 Eastside, ending the season for Westview with a 5-16 record.
BOYS GOLF
Westview 165, Goshen 173, Jimtown 210
The Warriors picked up two non-conference wins over the RedHawks and Jimmies at Heron Creek. The results leave Westview with a record of 11-5, Goshen 10-6 and Jimtown 3-13.
John Glenn 188, Concord 189
The Minutemen lost by the slimmest of margins on its home course of Bent Oak, dropping its record to 8-11.
Columbia City 147, Wawasee 159
The loss for the Warriors brings its nine-hole record to 10-5.