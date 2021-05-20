Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 20.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 10, West Noble 0 (five innings)
John Glenn 12, Goshen 0 (five innings)
Garrett 7, Lakeland 5
Homestead 5, Northridge 4
Eastside 8, Westview 5
Bethany Christian 12, White Pigeon (MI) 4
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 14, West Noble 4
Lakeland 13, Garrett 2
BOYS GOLF
Concord 161, Plymouth 169
NorthWood 161, Wawasee 168, Goshen 169
East Noble 171, Lakeland 179
Westview 192, Bethany Christian 203
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 semifinals at West Noble
- Westview 5, Central Noble 0
- Lakeland 5, West Noble 0
- Saturday's final: Westview vs. Lakeland, 10 a.m. at West Noble High School
Sectional 52 semifinals at Columbia City
- Columbia City 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2
- Warsaw 3, Wawasee 2
- Wawasee No. 1 singles Kiah Farrington and No. 1 doubles Tate Cowan and Abby Morehead won, advancing to the individual state tournament Tuesday at Culver Academies
- Saturday's final: Columbia City vs. Warsaw, 9:00 a.m. at Columbia City
Full coverage of the Elkhart-Northridge and Fairfield-NorthWood sectional championship matches can be found in Friday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge wins sectional at Goshen
Full results can be found in Friday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Angola wins sectional at East Noble
The Goshen News had Lakeland, West Noble and Westview competing at the East Noble sectional Thursday. Here's a list of athletes who advanced to next Thursday's Indiana Wesleyan regional from those schools.
Lakeland: Dominic Lawrence, 300-meter hurdles, 43.41 seconds; 4x100-meter relay team (Khamron Malaivanh, Mason Douglas, Evan Clark and Dominic Lawrence), 44.89 seconds; Owen Troyer, long jump, 21-03 feet (1st place)
West Noble: Jalen Gonzalez, 100-meter dash, 11.24 seconds (1st place) and 200-meter dash, 22.98 seconds (1st place); Grant Flora, 3,200-meter run, 10:06.32; 4x400-meter relay team (Austin Cripe, Cy Wolheter, Jesus Marin and Coy Wolheter), 3:37.91; Lucas Baker, discus throw, 134-11 feet
Westview: no individuals advanced.
Full results in the PDF below.
