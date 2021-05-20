Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 20.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 10, West Noble 0 (five innings)

John Glenn 12, Goshen 0 (five innings)

Garrett 7, Lakeland 5

Homestead 5, Northridge 4

Eastside 8, Westview 5

Bethany Christian 12, White Pigeon (MI) 4

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 14, West Noble 4

Lakeland 13, Garrett 2

BOYS GOLF

Concord 161, Plymouth 169

NorthWood 161, Wawasee 168, Goshen 169

East Noble 171, Lakeland 179

Westview 192, Bethany Christian 203

GIRLS TENNIS

Sectional 46 semifinals at West Noble

  • Westview 5, Central Noble 0
  • Lakeland  5, West Noble 0
  • Saturday's final: Westview vs. Lakeland, 10 a.m. at West Noble High School

Sectional 52 semifinals at Columbia City

  • Columbia City 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2
  • Warsaw 3, Wawasee 2
    • Wawasee No. 1 singles Kiah Farrington and No. 1 doubles Tate Cowan and Abby Morehead won, advancing to the individual state tournament Tuesday at Culver Academies
  • Saturday's final: Columbia City vs. Warsaw, 9:00 a.m. at Columbia City

Full coverage of the Elkhart-Northridge and Fairfield-NorthWood sectional championship matches can be found in Friday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Northridge wins sectional at Goshen

Full results can be found in Friday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

Angola wins sectional at East Noble

The Goshen News had Lakeland, West Noble and Westview competing at the East Noble sectional Thursday. Here's a list of athletes who advanced to next Thursday's Indiana Wesleyan regional from those schools.

Lakeland: Dominic Lawrence, 300-meter hurdles, 43.41 seconds; 4x100-meter relay team (Khamron Malaivanh, Mason Douglas, Evan Clark and Dominic Lawrence), 44.89 seconds; Owen Troyer, long jump, 21-03 feet (1st place)

West Noble: Jalen Gonzalez, 100-meter dash, 11.24 seconds (1st place) and 200-meter dash, 22.98 seconds (1st place); Grant Flora, 3,200-meter run, 10:06.32; 4x400-meter relay team (Austin Cripe, Cy Wolheter, Jesus Marin and Coy Wolheter), 3:37.91; Lucas Baker, discus throw, 134-11 feet

Westview: no individuals advanced.

Full results in the PDF below.

Download PDF 2021 Boys Sectional at East Noble Final Results.pdf

