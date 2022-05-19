Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 19.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 47 semifinals at Concord
- Concord 3, Northridge 2
- Elkhart 5, Jimtown 0
- Championship match: Saturday, 10 a.m. at either Concord High School OR at Eastlake Athletic Club in Elkhart, depending on the weather.
Sectional 48 semifinals at NorthWood
- NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0
- Fairfield 5, Goshen 0
- Championship match: Friday, 5 p.m.
Sectional 46 at East Noble
- Quarterfinal 1: East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
- Semifinal 1: Westview 5, Central Noble 0
- Semifinal 2: East Noble 5, West Noble 0
- Championship match: Friday, 5 p.m. (moved up from Saturday morning due to forecasted weather).
BOYS TRACK
Sectional at East Noble results
Here is a list of the regional qualifiers from The Goshen News coverage area. They will be competing in the regional at Marion (Indiana Wesleyan) next Thursday, May 26. Full results can be found online at ihsaa.org.
Lakeland: 110-meter hurdles (Dom Lawrence, sectional winner, 15.46 seconds); 300-meter hurdles (Lawrence, second place, 41.80 seconds); 4X100-meter relay team (Lawrence, Andre Thompson, Gabriel Rubio-Sanchez, Arnau Quintanilla-Labios, second place, 44.48 seconds); 4X400-meter relay (Lawrence, Rubio-Sanchez, Owen Troyer and Zeke Wachtman, third place, 3:37.18); long jump (Troyer, second place, 20-11 feet).
West Noble: 100-meter dash (Jalen Gonzalez, sectional winner, 11.53 seconds); 200-meter dash (Gonzalez, sectional winner, 22.87 seconds); 3,200-meter run (Grant Flora, sectional winner, 9:48.06); 110-meter hurdles (Drew Yates, second place, 15.49 seconds).
Westview: 400-meter dash (Juraj Hurny, second place, 51.87 seconds); 800-meter run (Lyndon Miller, sectional winner, 2:02.72); high jump (Miller, second place, 6-01 feet).
Full reaction and automatically regional qualifiers from the Goshen sectional can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Westview 4, Eastside 2
The Warriors clinched at least a share of the NECC championship with a road victory over the Blazers, giving them a final conference record of 10-1. Micah Miller pitched six strong innings, then Matty Mortrud closed it off to secure the win. Westview will be outright conference champs if Garrett loses to Eastside Friday. If the Railroaders beat the Blazers, though, the Warriors will share the conference title with them.
Fairfield 8, West Noble 0
Owen Miller pitched a one-hitter for the Falcons, who are now 15-5 overall and 7-3 in NECC games. West Noble is now 3-18 overall and 3-8 in the NECC.
Wawasee 7, Concord 3
The Warriors completed a game that started Wednesday with a win over the Minutemen Thursday. Wawasee is now 8-14 overall and finishes the NLC with a 5-9 record, while Concord is 8-15 overall and closes conference play with a 3-11 mark.
Bethany Christian 13, White Pigeon (MI) 0 (5 innings)
A 10-run first inning propelled the Bruins to victory, improving their record to 8-13 on the season.
Garrett 11, Lakeland 3
The Railroaders knocked off the Lakers to stay in the hunt for the NECC championship. Lakeland is now 7-17 overall and finishes 2-9 in NECC games.
Homestead 12, Northridge 2 (5 innings)
The Raiders are now 16-9 following a non-conference loss to the Spartans.
Goshen 5, NorthWood 4
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Concord 8, Wawasee 3
The Minutemen knocked off the Warriors in the NLC finale for both teams. Concord is now 14-11 overall and finishes conference play with a 9-5 mark. Wawasee is 8-16 overall and concludes conference games with a 5-9 record in those contests.
Goshen 9, NorthWood 8
The RedHawks were able to edge the Panthers in a high-scoring affair in Nappanee, bringing an end to both of their NLC schedules as well. Goshen is now 13-6 overall and 9-5 in NLC games, while NorthWood is 9-13 and finishes 6-8 in conference games.
Fairfield 14, West Noble 1 (5 innings)
The Falcons kept up their winning ways, nothing their fourth-straight victory with a win over the Chargers. Fairfield is now 13-9 overall and 6-3 in NECC contests. West Noble drops to 2-16 overall and 1-10 in conference contests.
Lakeland 11, Garrett 0
The Lakers picked up a comfortable win over the Railroaders on the softball diamond to bring their record to 9-13 overall and 7-4 in NECC games.
Eastside 9, Westview 2
It was a second-straight NECC loss for the Warriors, officially eliminating them from conference championship contention and giving the title to Eastside. Westview is now 12-4 overall and finishes with an 8-2 conference record.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 170, Concord 173, Mishawaka 210
The Panthers were able to pick up two NLC wins on their home course of McCormick Creek to give them a final regular season conference mark of 5-2. Concord's Charlie Deuel was the individual medalist with a 38. The Minutemen's final regular season NLC record is 2-5.
Northridge 150, Wawasee 165
Ty Miller's 36 paced the Raiders to an NLC win, giving them a 6-1 record in NLC dual meets for the regular season. Wawasee finishes with a conference dual mark of 4-3. The NLC championship meet is this Saturday at Black Squirrel GC in Goshen.
Westview 172, Bethany Christian 205
Silas Harrer was the medalist for a third time this week for the Warriors, shooting a 38 to lead his team to a victory over the Bruins
Lakeland 159, East Noble 169
The Lakers shot their lowest nine-hole score of the season to beat the Knights in a match at Heron Creek GC.