Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Thursday, May 18.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 48 championship: NorthWood 5, Goshen 0
The Panthers won its sixth sectional title in program history and first since 2019 with a sweep over the RedHawks. NorthWood will carry a 15-1 record into next week's regionals, while Goshen's season ends with a record of 9-7. Individual match results were:
- 1 singles: Gabrielle Umbower def. Mara Schrock, 6-3, 6-0
- 2 singles: Britton Jesse def. Lacey Utley, 6-0, 6-0
- 3 singles: Tatum Evers def. Anna-Catherine Stahly, 6-0, 6-0
- 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter def. Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe, 6-0, 6-0
- 2 doubles: Maddy Birk/Kaydence Dumka def. Rachel Schrock/Kerly Gamboa, 6-2, 6-0
Sectional 46 semifinals at West Noble: Westview 5, Central Noble 0; East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Both the Warriors and Knights cruised to the sectional final, which will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Noble High School. Westview now has a record of 11-1, while the loss ends West Noble's season with a mark of 6-11. Here are the individual results from each match.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0:
- 1 singles Paige Riegsecker WV over Naomi Leffers CN 6-0, 6-0
- 2 singles Madeline Stults WV over Kayla Kreger CN 6-0, 6-0
- 3 singles Bailey Kenner WV over Audrianna Kleber CN 6-0, 6-0
- 1 doubles Ella Clark/Ava Brown WV over Natalie Moore/Madeline Toner CN 6-1, 6-0
- 2 doubles Ella Yoder/Jennifer Osorio-Luna WV over Jacelyn Hawk/Avery Phillips CN 6-1, 6-0
East Noble 5, West Noble 0:
- 1 singles Bree Walmsley EN over Kora Hilbish WN 6-0, 6-1
- 2 singles Sadie Potts EN over Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla 6-2, 6-0
- 3 singles Brooke Lindsey EN over Leslei Reyes WN 6-1, 6-0
- 1 doubles Ella Edwards/Maria Bona EN over Avery Kruger/Callista Replogle WN 6-2, 6-0
- 2 doubles Rylie Pasztor/Payton Quake EN over Ashlyn Seigel/Payton Eash WN 6-2, 6-0
Wawasee season ends in Sectional 52 semifinals
The Warriors lost to Warsaw, 5-0, to bring its season to an end with a record of 5-11. Match results were:
- 1 singles: Addie Lind def. Kiah Farrington, 6-1, 6-1
- 2 singles: Abby Nicholas def. Mya Taylor, 6-0, 6-2
- 3 singles: Emma Van Puffelen def. Cyanna Leon, 6-0, 6-0
- 1 doubles: Clara Porter/Avery Landwerlen def. Allison Clark/Kenley Stewart, 6-1, 6-3
- 2 doubles: Lucy Ray/Claire Reichenbach def. Mackenzie Hackleman/Aubrey Gerber, 6-3, 6-0
Sectional 47 championship Concord 3, Northridge 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TRACK
Sectional 13: Westview fourth, West Noble sixth
Automatically qualifying for next week's regional at Fort Wayne Carroll from Westview was Lyndon Miller in the 800-meter run and the long jump, Noah Bontrager in the 1,600-meter run (sectional champion with a time of 4:29.20) and the 3,200-meter run, the 4X800-meter relay team of Miller, Bontrager, Bentley Ryall and Adrian Miller and Curtis Miller in the pole vault.
For West Noble, moving on to regionals automatically was Jaylun Shaffer in the 200-meter dash, Nate Shaw in the 800-meter run, Grant Flora in the 3,200-meter run (sectional champion with a time of 9:38.74), Drew Yates in the 110-meter hurdles and Dustin Richardson in the high jump.
Full results from the meet can be found here.
Sectional 7: Elkhart wins team championship
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 8, West Noble 4
The Falcons won the outright NECC championship with a win over the Chargers, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn a 4-1 deficit into a victory. Landon Miller pitched five strong innings in relief, not giving up a run to get the pitching win. Fairfield completes the conference portion of its schedule unbeaten at 10-0, running its overall record to 20-5. Meanwhile, West Noble is 3-16 (2-8 NECC) on the season.
Westview 5, Eastside 4
The Warriors rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 5-4 lead and holding onto it to claim sole possession of second place in the final NECC standings. Mason Wire's single, along with an error from Eastside, allowed Westview to score three runs on one play on the sixth, which proved to be the difference. Westview's record is now 15-8, ending NECC play with a 9-1 mark in conference games.
Goshen 8, East Noble 5
The RedHawks exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth inning, propelling them to a road victory over the Knights. Damian Castillo and Noah Alford had two RBIs each to pace the Goshen offense, which improves its record to 12-12 with the victory.
Jimtown 3, North Miami 0
Ben McAlister pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only two hits and striking out five to lead the Jimmies to the win. Jimtown has won six games in a row, with its record now sitting at 16-8.
Elkhart Christian 13, Hamilton 3 (5 innings)
The Eagles scored in every inning, including four runs in each of the second and fourth frames. LJ Bevier had a triple and a double to power the ECA offense, which sees its record improve to 8-6 with the win.
Edwardsburg (Mi.) 11, Elkhart 9
The Eddies scored three in the top of the seventh to tie it, then three more in the top of the eighth to pull off a road win over the Lions. Elkhart is now 9-16 on the season.
Homestead 9, Northridge 6
Despite recording 12 hits in the game, the Raiders were unable to top the Spartans at home. Northridge's record is now 17-9.
Note: a score from the scheduled Bethany Christian-White Pigeon game was not reported by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 14, West Noble 1 (5 innings)
Both Bailey Willard and Makayla Culp had two doubles each, part of a 14-hit night for the Falcons in a win over the Chargers. Fairfield is now 15-11 (8-2 NECC) and West Noble 6-13 (3-7 NECC).
Goshen 15, SB Washington 1 (5 innings)
The RedHawks had no issues dispatching the Panthers by the run-rule. Abi Blankenship struck out 12 batters in a complete game. Goshen is now 15-8 on the season.
Elkhart Christian 15, Oregon-Davis 3 (5 innings)
Brianna Ehninger once again had a big night at the plate for ECA, smashing four hits and driving in four runs. Chloe Herbster also added a home run, helping the Eagles improve to 7-7 on the season.
Eastside 4, Westview 2
It was a narrow loss for the Warriors against one of the state's best Class 2A teams. Westview's record is now 4-13 (1-9 NECC).
LaPorte 16, Elkhart 6 (6 innings)
The Slicers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to close things out, sending the Lions to a record of 6-20 in the process.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-North Miami game was not reported by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 170, Prairie Heights 182, Central Noble 196
The Falcons finished the regular season as NECC champs, picking up two wins at Meadow Valley GC. Miles Nine had a 39 to earn medalist honors, helping Fairfield improve its nine-hole match record to 17-1 overall and a perfect 10-0 within NECC competition.
Westview 173, Bethany Christian 196
Silas Haarer shot a 35 to lead the Warriors to a nine-hole win over the Bruins. Noah Schrock and Keagan Meyer both shot 46s to pace Bethany. Westview now has a nine-hole match record of 9-4 and Bethany Christian 1-9.
Wawasee 158, Plymouth 168, Mishawaka 174
The Warriors picked up two NLC wins, with Vaughn Dyson leading all players with a 37. Wawasee is now 10-4 (4-3 NLC) on the season.
Warsaw 160, Goshen 171, NorthWood 172
It was a tight match at Black Squirrel GC, with Warsaw earning two wins, while the RedHawks edged the Panthers by one shot to take home a split result. Tyler Scott and Todd Kauffman both shot 41 to pace Goshen, who is now 9-4 (3-4 NLC) on the season. NorthWood was led by a 39 from Earl Williams and sees its record fall to 7-4 (4-3 NLC).