Here's a look at the prep scores from Thursday, May 13.
BASEBALL
Goshen 3, Mishawaka Marian 2
Reece Fisher delivered the walk-off hit to lift the RedHawks to a non-conference win over the Knights at home. Goshen improves to 13-10 with the win.
Bethany Christian 13, Lakewood Park Christian 9
The Bruins won a slugfest over LPC to improve to 9-5 on the season. Four players had two RBI each for Bethany Christian in the win.
Fairfield 10, Prairie Heights 0 (5 innings)
Alec Hershberger allowed just three hits and the Falcon bats exploded for eight runs in the fifth to win a Northeast Corner Conference game on the road against the Panthers. Fairfield is now 4-10 overall and 3-3 in NECC contests.
Churubusco 13, Westview 5
Despite a four-RBI day from Brendon Lehman, the Warriors fell to the Eagles on the road. Westview sits at 5-11 overall and 3-5 in NECC games.
Fremont 4, Lakeland 2
The Lakers fall to 4-16 overall and 2-7 in the NECC with the close loss to the Eagles.
Eastside 15, West Noble 0
The Chargers are 0-17 overall and 0-8 in the NECC.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 20, Prairie Heights 9
After the Panthers led 7-3 through four innings, the Falcons outscored their opponent 17-2 in the final three innings to put them one step closer to winning the NECC regular season title. Nine different Fairfield players had at least one RBI and they had a collective 25 hits on the team. The Falcons improve to 19-3 overall and 8-0 in conference games.
Concord 2, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen handed the Cavemen their first Northern Lakes Conference loss behind a strong pitching performance from Lynnsey Delio. She pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits as Concord improved to 8-10 overall and 5-6 in the NLC.
Westview 6, Churubusco 0
Westview improved to 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the NECC with the road win over Churubusco. Alexys Antal struck out 14 batters in the win.
Fremont 12, Lakeland 11
Fremont scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to escape LaGrange with a victory over the Lakers. Lakeland is now 1-14 overall and 0-7 in NECC contests.
Eastside 8, West Noble 2
The Chargers dropped their second-straight NECC game, this one in Butler to the Blazers. West Noble is now 10-4-1 overall and 4-3 in NECC games.
GIRLS TENNIS
NLC tournament semifinal results at Concord
All five Northridge positions advanced to championship matches, which are Friday afternoon at NorthWood High School. Concord's No. 2 doubles team of Maggie Burkert and Addi May, along with NorthWood's No. 1 doubles tram of Amy Adams and Emery Porter, also advanced to the championship matches of their respective tournaments. Lucy Kramer and Mara Schrock lost in semifinal action at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, for Goshen.
Championship matches set for Friday:
- No. 1 singles: Riley Wheatley (Northridge) vs. Miranda German (Plymouth)
- No. 2 singles: Lilah Dean (Northridge) vs. Aubrey Vervynckt (Plymouth)
- No. 3 singles: Maia Schmucker (Northridge) vs. Bella Kain (Plymouth)
- No. 1 doubles: Brynne Gayler/Peyton Keiper (Northridge) vs. Amy Adams and Emery Porter (NorthWood)
- Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack (Northridge) vs. Maggie Burkert and Addi May (Concord)
South Bend Clay 3, Bethany Christian 2
Individual winners for Bethany Christian were No. 2 singles Risa Bohn and No. 1 doubles Trami Nguyen and Naomi Klassen.
NECC tournament begins at Lakeland
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 167, Northridge 168, Concord 170
