Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 12.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 153, Mishawaka 188
Todd Kauffman's 37 paced the RedHawks to an NLC victory. They remain unbeaten in conference matches with a 3-0 mark in said contests.
Northridge 167, NorthWood 190, Plymouth 191
The Raiders picked up two more NLC wins by knocking off the Panthers and Pilgrims at Pretty Lake GC. Brock Reschly was the medalist from Northridge with a 37. Northridge is now 5-1 in NLC duals, while NorthWood is 1-2.
Warsaw 147, Wawasee 172, Concord 183
The Tigers picked up two NLC wins in a match at Maxwelton GC, while Wawasee was able to get one by edging out Concord. Wawasee's NLC record is now 3-1, while Concord is 0-4.
Fairfield 177, Garrett 188, West Noble 214
Brayden Miller was once again the medalist for Fairfield, shooting a 36 at Maxwelton to lead his team to two NECC wins. That gives the Falcons a perfect 9-0 conference record.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 4, Prairie Heights 0
Owen Miller threw a complete game shutout to give the Falcons an NECC home win over Prairie Heights. Fairfield is now 12-4 overall and 6-2 in conference games.
Westview 11, Churubusco 1
The Warriors made it six-straight wins by taking care of business against Churubusco. Westview is now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in NECC contests.
Concord 22, Elkhart Christian Academy 2 (5 innings)
The Minutemen cruised to the win, improving to 7-12 on the season.
Fremont 11, Lakeland 1 (5 innings)
The Lakers are now 5-13 overall and 1-8 in the NECC.
Lakewood Park Christian 2, Bethany Christian 1
The Bruins dropped a narrow contest to the Panthers, bringing their record to 7-9 on the season.
Note: A final score from the Eastside-West Noble game was not reported by print deadline.
SOFTBALL
Westview 4, Churubusco 0
Alexys Antal pitched her second shutout of the week to improve the Warriors to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in NECC games.
Fairfield 7, Prairie Heights 6
The Falcons built an early 5-0 lead, then held off a Panthers comeback attempt to pick up an NECC win. Fairfield is 10-9 overall now with a conference mark of 4-3.
Lakeland 8, Fremont 6
Jaden Moore had five RBIs to propel the Lakers to a road conference win over the Eagles. Lakeland is now 6-11 overall and 4-4 in the NECC.
Eastside 20, West Noble 1 (5 innings)
The Chargers were overwhelmed by the Blazers in NECC action.
Elkhart 17, Wawasee 2 (5 innings)
The Warriors are now 7-14 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
