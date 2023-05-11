Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, May 11.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 14, Prairie Heights 0 (5 innings)
Alec Hershberger pitched a five-inning no-hitter, recording nine strikeouts along the way. Michael Slabaugh had three hits and three RBIs to pace the Falcon offense. Fairfield improves to 17-5 (8-0 NECC) with the win.
Westview 6, Churubusco 2
Mason Wire had three hits, while Max Engle had two RBIs to lead the Warriors past the Eagles. Westview keeps pace with Fairfield in the race for the NECC championship, as both teams are 8-0 now in conference play. Westview is 13-6 overall as well.
Concord 5, Elkhart 4
Braeden Messenger's sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh that scored Nathan Schoenherr proved to be the winning run for the Minutemen against the Lions. Concord is now 3-18 and Elkhart 8-13 on the season.
Mishawaka 5, Goshen 2
The RedHawks lost a close one to the Cavemen, which allowed Mishawaka to clinch at least a share of the NLC title. Damian Castillo drove in both runs for Goshen, who's record falls to 8-11 (6-5 NLC).
Lakewood Park Christian 8, Bethany Christian 6
The Bruins gave up four runs in the top of the seventh to drop a close game to LPC. Bethany Christian is now 9-6 on the season.
SB Washington 9, Elkhart Christian 7
The Panthers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat ECA in non-conference action. Gabe Kahl had a triple and three RBIs in the loss for the Eagles, who are now 5-4 on the season,
Eastside 7, West Noble 3
West Noble is now 3-13 (2-6 NECC) on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 5, NorthWood 3
A four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the RedHawks in a win over the Panthers. Tyra Marcum once again led the Goshen offense with two hits and two RBIs. Goshen is now 11-8 (7-4 NLC) and NorthWood 7-12 (4-7 NLC).
Prairie Heights 3, Fairfield 2
It was a tough loss for the Falcons, as they could only muster four hits throughout the contest. Their record is now 13-11 (6-2 NECC).
Eastside 12, West Noble 0 (5 innings)
A loss to one of the best Class 2A teams in the state leaves West Noble with a record of 5-11 (2-6 NECC).
Churubusco 9, Westview 2
The Warriors are now 3-11 (1-7 NECC).
SB St. Joseph 7, Jimtown 2
A loss to a top-10 4A Indians team leaves the Jimmies with a mark of 11-6 (4-5 NIC) on the season.
Elkhart 14, Elkhart Christian Academy 4 (6 innings)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Penn edges Elkhart to win NIC Championship meet
The Kingsmen edged the Lions, 164-161, in the standings to win the NIC championship. Full results from the meet can be found here.
GIRLS TENNIS
NLC Tournament plays semifinals, some consolations
The NLC played 30 of it tournament matches Thursday, leaving just 10 for Friday's finals. The semifinals, as well as the fifth-place and seventh-place matches, were played, leaving the third-place and first-place matches as the only ones left to be played. Here's how the semifinal matches went, with the winners advancing to the championship matches and losers to the third-place contests.
-No. 1 singles: Addie Lind (Warsaw) def. Kiah Farrington (Wawasee), 7-5, 6-1; Gabriella Umbower (NorthWood) def. Saige Wheatley (Northridge), 6-4, 6-4.
-No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (NW) def. Abby Nicholas (War), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Annie Plothow (Plymouth) def. Jaycie Cress (NR), 6-4, 6-3
-No. 3 singles: Emma Van Puffelen (War) def. Sage Granberg (NR), 6-0, 6-2; Tatum Evers (NW) def. Tynley Gantz (Ply), 6-1, 6-1.
-No. 1 doubles: Taylor Delp/Ellie Jones (Ply) def. Alyssen Weesner/Addie Henry (NR), 6-2, 6-0; Amy Adams/Emery Porter (NW) def. Maggie Burkert/Addi May (Concord), 6-2, 6-4.
-No. 2 doubles: Morgan Langfeldt/Cassidy Riddle (Ply) def. Claire Reichenbach/Lucy Ray (War), 6-4, 6-4; Mia McEachern/Danielle Aplin (Con) def. Maddy Birk/Kaydence Dumka (NW), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Elkhart 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Lions swept the Bruins in non-conference action. Elkhart is now 10-5 and Bethany 7-4 on the season.
Note: full results of the first rounds of the NECC Tournament were not provided by the end of the night Thursday. The championship matches will be played Saturday at Westview High School starting at 9 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 154, Lakeland 163, Eastside 200
The Falcons picked up two key NECC wins. Brayden Miller led Fairfield with a 37, while Andrew Miller (38) and Jasper Carl (39) shot personal bests. Lakeland's Ben Keil was the medalist with a 34. The two wins improve Fairfield to 13-1 (7-0 NECC).
Elkhart Christian 186, Bethany Christian 198
Aiden Hibbard's 40 led ECA to a win over its county rivals at Black Squirrel GC. Cam Heinisch led the Bruins with a 44. ECA's record is now 3-5 and Bethany 1-8.
Goshen 174, Plymouth 176
The RedHawks were able to edge the Pilgrims in an NLC dual at Pretty Lake GC. Todd Kaufman led Goshen with a 40, helping his team improve to 7-2 (1-2 NLC) on the season.
Manchester 176, West Noble 200
The Chargers are now 3-9 in nine-hole matches on the season.
Northridge 157, Warsaw 157, Wawasee 158
Northridge won on a tiebreaker over Warsaw. Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.