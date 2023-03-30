Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, March 30.
BASEBALL
Jimtown 4, Westview 3
Beau Kaler had a big performance for the Jimmies, pitching 6 2/3rd innings on the mound and also connecting on a solo homerun as Jimtown edged the Warriors in non-conference action. Westview scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run homer from Braden Kauffman, his second of the season. Both teams are now 1-1 on the young season.
Elkhart 10, Goshen 5
The Lions broke open the game with a six-run fourth inning. Sam Russo ended up leading the Elkhart offense with three hits and two RBIs. Elkhart is now 1-1 on the season, while Goshen is 1-2.
Fairfield 11, Tippecanoe Valley 1
The Falcons picked up its first win of the season on the road against the Vikings. Owen Garrison drove in three runs, while Keegan Miller pitched four solid innings for Fairfield in the victory.
South Bend Adams 13, NorthWood 2
The Eagles scored nine runs in the second inning and never looked back, sending the Panthers to an 0-2 start to its season.
Wabash 12, Wawasee 8
The Warriors were down 11-1 through four innings, then roared back with a seven-run fourth inning to draw close to the Apaches. Unfortunately for them, those would be the last runs they scored, dropping the 12-8 decision in its season opener. Wawasee only had six hits in the game, but drew 11 walks and capitalized on four Wabash errors during the game to help its offense.
Penn 14, Northridge 0
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 9, Concord 4
The Falcons are off to a 5-0 start on the season following another impressive win, this time over the Minutemen. Trailing 4-3 entering the sixth inning, Fairfield scored six runs in the frame, with Amelia Black's RBI single to score Jayslynn Hall proving to be the difference. The loss drops Concord to 0-2.
Elkhart 4, Wawasee 3
The Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, holding on from there to knock off the Warriors. Shea Hall was the hero for Elkhart, driving in both sixth-inning runs with a two-RBI double, scoring Kaylee Miller and Bailey Harris-Rodgers. Elkhart is now 1-2, while Wawasee is 2-1 on the season.
South Bend St. Joseph 5, Goshen 1
The RedHawks went up 1-0 early, but couldn't hold on against the defending Class 3A state champion-Indians. Emily Ramirez drove in the lone run for Goshen, who's now 1-2 on the campaign.
Lakeland 17, NorthWood 6
The Lakers had 24 hits, cruising past the Panthers. NorthWood is now 0-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 4, Elkhart 1
It was a season-opening win for the Panthers, while the loss dropped Elkhart to 0-3. The lone individual victory for the Lions came at No. 1 singles from Adley Keim. The winners for NorthWood were No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Tatum Evers, No. 1 doubles Emery Porter/Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
Not only was it a season-opening win for the Falcons, but it was an NECC victory for the Falcons as well. The individual winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Elyse Yoder, No. 3 singles Abby Gall, No. 1 doubles Amanda McGuire/Elise Schwartz and No. 2 doubles Malley Behles/Ella Branneman.
New Prairie 3, Jimtown 2
The Jimmies lost a close matchup to the Cougars to begin its season. Winners for Jimtown were No. 1 singles Senica Zartman and No. 1 doubles Ellie Brothers/Natalie Butler.
TRACK AND FIELD
Concord, Elkhart split meet
The Elkhart boys defeated Concord, 85-47, while the Minutemen girls defeated the Lions, 86.6-45.3. This leaves the Elkhart boys with a 2-0 record and the Concord boys 1-1, while the Concord girls are 2-0 and the Elkhart girls 1-1 in dual meets so far this season.
Jimtown sweeps ECA
The Jimmies' boys defeated the Eagles, 66-56, while the girls won 102-7. It was the first meet for both ECA teams this season, while Jimtown's boys are now 1-2 and the girls 2-1.