A look at the prep sports scores from the area on Jan. 7, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview 58, S.B. Career Academy 14
The Warriors won their first game of the season with a convincing win over Career Academy. Andrea Miller led with 10 points for Westview.
Goshen 41, Wawasee 14
Goshen improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the NLC with a road win over Wawasee. Megan Gallagher led the RedHawks with 10 points.
WRESTLING
Goshen 64, Concord 17
The RedHawks picked up their second NLC win of the season with the victory over the Minutemen.
Wawasee 42, NorthWood 36
In a tightly contested NLC battle, the Warriors remained undefeated in the conference by edging the Panthers.
Central Noble 54, West Noble 30
Getting victories in the loss for the Chargers were Jose Mata, Gage Wroblewski, Landon Roy, Nolan Parks, and Kyler Slowke.
Mishawaka 33, Northridge 23
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen beats Jimtown, falls to Elkhart
The RedHawks picked up boys (131-14) and girls (140-36) wins over Jimtown, but both the boys (103-82) and girls (112-73) lost to Elkhart in Goshen.
Wawasee sweeps Plymouth
The Warrior boys won 139-28, while the girls won 94-88.
Northridge girls, Concord boys win
