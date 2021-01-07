A look at the prep sports scores from the area on Jan. 7, 2021.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview 58, S.B. Career Academy 14

The Warriors won their first game of the season with a convincing win over Career Academy. Andrea Miller led with 10 points for Westview.

Goshen 41, Wawasee 14

Goshen improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the NLC with a road win over Wawasee. Megan Gallagher led the RedHawks with 10 points.

WRESTLING

Goshen 64, Concord 17

The RedHawks picked up their second NLC win of the season with the victory over the Minutemen.

Wawasee 42, NorthWood 36

In a tightly contested NLC battle, the Warriors remained undefeated in the conference by edging the Panthers.

Central Noble 54, West Noble 30

Getting victories in the loss for the Chargers were Jose Mata, Gage Wroblewski, Landon Roy, Nolan Parks, and Kyler Slowke.

Mishawaka 33, Northridge 23

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING

Goshen beats Jimtown, falls to Elkhart

The RedHawks picked up boys (131-14) and girls (140-36) wins over Jimtown, but both the boys (103-82) and girls (112-73) lost to Elkhart in Goshen.

Wawasee sweeps Plymouth

The Warrior boys won 139-28, while the girls won 94-88.

Northridge girls, Concord boys win

