Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, January 26.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart Christian 44, Bethany Christian 41
The Eagles pulled an upset over the No. 9 (Class 1A)-ranked Bruins in Goshen, snapping Bethany's six-game winning streak in the process. Aiden Hibbard had 28 points to lead ECA, who is now 4-8 overall and 2-2 in Hoosier Plains Conference games. Jacoby Reinhardt led Bethany in scoring with 19 points. The loss drops the Bruins to 11-5 overall with a 3-1 HPC mark.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge 61, Plymouth 29
Eva Fisher scored 20 points, along with dishing out five assists and hauling in four rebounds in a decisive win for the Raiders over Plymouth. Northridge finishes the regular season with a 19-5 overall record and 6-1 in NLC contests. They play in the Sectional 4 opener this Tuesday against Penn at Concord High School.
Eastside 51, Westview 24
The Warriors' regular season concluded with a tough NECC loss to a good Blazers team. Westview will enter the Class 2A, Sectional 35 with a record of 8-14. They will play Churubusco in the first quarterfinal game this Tuesday at Central Noble High School.
Goshen 51, Mishawaka 38
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the schedule SB Trinity vs. Jimtown game was not reported by 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SWIMMING
NLC championship meet prelim results
Full results from Thursday's prelims, as well as the heat sheets for Saturday's finals and the diving order for Saturday as well, can be found here. Diving starts at 9 a.m., with each diver doing eight dives. They will then do their final three dives each as part of the finals that start at 1 p.m., all at Northridge High School.