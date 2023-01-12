Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, January 12.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Girls only: NLC prelims results
Full NLC girls swimming championship meet prelim results can be found here. The diving prelims begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Concord, with the swimming and diving finals then starting at 1 p.m. The diving prelim order can be found here, while the swimming finals heat sheets are here.
Notably from the swim prelims: Wawasee sophomore Julie Mishler set a new meet record with a time of 23.15 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Also, NorthWood senior Elle Roberts set a new program record with her time of 54.20 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 66, Bremen 49
The Lions used a 26-12 fourth quarter to run away with an NIC victory over Bremen. Samiyah South and Jordynn Johnson both had 15 points in the win for Elkhart, improving to 12-7 (7-2 NIC) on the season.
Elkhart Christian 43, Calumet Christian 33 (OT)
The Eagles outscored their opponent, 10-0, in the extra session to leave with their third victory of the season. Allison Russel and Ivy Clapsaddle had 13 points each in the win for ECA.
Penn 58, Jimtown 31
The Jimmies fall to 7-11 overall with a 3-7 NIC record following a tough loss to a strong Kingsmen team.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Angola 51, Westview 27
The Warriors dropped their second game in as many days, bringing their record to 7-11 on the season.
Bethany Christian 42, Blackhawk Christian 26
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament consolation game: Westview 71, Angola 69
In yet another dramatic game for the Warriors this season, Westview was able to avenge an earlier loss to the Hornets by getting the win at home. Wiley Minix scored 22 points to pace Westview, while Angola's Dane Lantz led all scorers with 28. Westview improves to 8-4 on the campaign.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Garrett 45, Fairfield 44
The Falcons led by 14 entering the fourth quarter, only to have the Railroaders rally behind a 21-6 advantage in the final frame. Garrett won the game on a '3' with 0.4 seconds left in the game to steal the win from Fairfield, who is now 3-8 on the season.
WRESTLING
Fairfield 54, Churubusco 17
The Falcons picked up an NECC win over the Eagles on the road. Fairfield is now 9-11 overall with a 3-6 mark in conference duals.