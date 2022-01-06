Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Jan. 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview 52, South Bend Career Academy 8
The Warriors had no issues with SBCA, cruising to a win to improve to 4-12 overall. Sara Lapp had 14 points to lead the Warriors offense.
WRESTLING
Goshen 67, Concord 11
The RedHawks breezed by the Minutemen to improve to 15-6 overall and 1-2 in Northern Lakes Conference action. Concord is now 4-14 overall and 0-6 in NLC duals.
Mishawaka 55, Northridge 18
The Cavemen remained unbeaten in the NLC with the win, while the Raiders are now 3-10 overall and 2-4 in NLC contests.
Central Noble 54, West Noble 21
The Chargers lost to their county rivals to fall to 3-13 overall and 1-6 in Northeast Corner Conference matches.
Eastside 42, Fairfield 33
The Falcons are now 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the NECC following a close loss to Eastside in Benton.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen gets swept by Elkhart
In two competitive contests, the RedHawks fell just short to the Lions, with the boys losing 93-92 and girls 90-86.
Concord sweeps Northridge for first time ever
Full list of individual winners and reaction from both teams can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: results from the schedule New Prairie at NorthWood swim meet were not made available by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
