Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Jan. 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview 52, South Bend Career Academy 8

The Warriors had no issues with SBCA, cruising to a win to improve to 4-12 overall. Sara Lapp had 14 points to lead the Warriors offense.

WRESTLING

Goshen 67, Concord 11

The RedHawks breezed by the Minutemen to improve to 15-6 overall and 1-2 in Northern Lakes Conference action. Concord is now 4-14 overall and 0-6 in NLC duals.

Mishawaka 55, Northridge 18

The Cavemen remained unbeaten in the NLC with the win, while the Raiders are now 3-10 overall and 2-4 in NLC contests.

Central Noble 54, West Noble 21

The Chargers lost to their county rivals to fall to 3-13 overall and 1-6 in Northeast Corner Conference matches.

Eastside 42, Fairfield 33

The Falcons are now 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the NECC following a close loss to Eastside in Benton.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

Goshen gets swept by Elkhart

In two competitive contests, the RedHawks fell just short to the Lions, with the boys losing 93-92 and girls 90-86.

Concord sweeps Northridge for first time ever

Full list of individual winners and reaction from both teams can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

Note: results from the schedule New Prairie at NorthWood swim meet were not made available by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

