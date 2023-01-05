Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Jan. 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 41, Argos 31
The Bruins overcame a slow start in the first quarter to beat the Dragons by 10, putting them in the driver's seat to win the Hoosier Plains Conference title. Mariah Stoltzfus led the Bethany attack with 17 points. The Bruins are now 13-2 overall with a 3-0 HPC record.
Westview 52, South Bend Career Academy 12
Mykayla Mast led the Warriors with 22 points as they cruised to a win over SBCA. Westview improves to 7-9 on the season.
Note: a score from the Lakeland Christian-Elkhart Christian game was not reported as of 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Bend Riley 53, Elkhart 45
Damarion Anderson's 18 points weren't enough to lift the Lions to a victory, falling by eight points on the road to the Wildcats. Elkhart is now 1-9 (1-3) on the season.
South Bend Clay 57, Jimtown 45
The Jimmies dropped an NIC contest to the Colonials on the road. Jackson Clopton led Jimtown with 13 points in the loss, who are now 2-9 (0-4 NIC) on the season.
WRESTLING
Goshen 58, Concord 21
The RedHawks improve to 17-8 overall in duals and finish with an NLC record of 4-3. Meanwhile, the Minutemen are 3-11 overall with an 0-6 conference mark.
Central Noble 39, West Noble 36
In a battle of Noble County rivals, the Cougars edged the Chargers. West Noble's overall record is now 8-12.
Wawasee 46, NorthWood 32
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen sweeps Elkhart, Jimtown
In an all-Elkhart County matchup, the RedHawks boys and girls were able to beat the Lions and Jimmies. The Goshen girls beat Elkhart 101-84 and Jimtown 149-8, while the Goshen boys defeated Elkhart 110-75 and Jimtown 145-9. The Jimmies currently only have five total swimmers in the program.
Both Goshen teams are now 11-3 overall. The Elkhart girls are now 8-5 and the boys are 7-5.
New Prairie sweeps NorthWood
It was two non-conference losses for the Panthers against the Cougars, as the NorthWood girls lost 111-70 and the boys 103-77. Despite the team loss, senior Joe Hahn set another school record, this time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.29 seconds. The NorthWood girls' record is now 6-9, while the boys are 8-6.
Concord sweeps Northridge
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.