Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Jan. 13.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NLC Championship prelim results
Below are PDFs of the results from tonight's prelims, as well as the heat sheets for Saturday's diving prelims and swimming finals.
- Thursday prelim results
- Diving prelim heat sheet (starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Northridge)
- Swimming/diving finals heat sheet (begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northridge)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 52, Bethany Christian 38
The Bruins' three-game winning streak was snapped with a road loss to the Braves. Zoe Willems had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Bethany, who is now 7-10 on the season.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Westview 33, Fremont 32
The Warriors were able to edge the Eagles to improve their overall record to 6-13 on the season.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Fairfield 44, West Noble 27
The Falcons were able to beat the Chargers to improve to 15-3 on the season. The Chargers drop to 5-13 overall.
Edwardsburg (MI) 63, Concord 24
The Minutemen struggled with the Eagles up in Michigan, bringing their overall record to 7-11 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament consolation game: Fairfield 72, Churubusco 36
The Falcons doubled-up on the Eagles, which improved Fairfield's record to 6-5 on the season.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Westview 59, Lakeland 58 (OT)
The Warriors held off the Lakers in a thriller to bring their record back to .500 at 5-5. Meanwhile, Lakeland falls to 2-10 with the loss.
WRESTLING
Goshen 40, Northridge 27
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
