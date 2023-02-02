Here are the local prep scores and results from Thursday, Feb. 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 54, Concord 42
No. 1 (3A) NorthWood clinched its second-straight NLC championship, beating the Minutemen in the Panther Pit. The win had clinched the Panthers at least a share of the title, but a Mishawaka loss to Warsaw later in the night Thursday gave the outright title to NorthWood. The Panthers are now 15-2 (6-0 NLC), while Concord is 9-8 (3-3 NLC).
Plymouth 57, Goshen 51 (OT)
While the RedHawks were able to win an overtime game in their last NLC game against Mishawaka, this time around wasn't the same results for Goshen, losing on the road to the Pilgrims. Quinn Bechtel led the RedHawks with 17 points, while Gage Worthman had 14 and Ryan Eldridge 11. Goshen is now 8-7 overall with a 2-4 NLC mark.
Fairfield 66, Garrett 43
Alex Hofer led with 19 points, while Mitchell Miller added 12 to pace the Falcons to an NECC win over the Railroaders. Fairfield is now 4-12 overall and 3-4 in conference games.
Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56
Damarion Anderson had a huge game for the Lions, recording 26 points and eight rebounds in a big NIC win for Elkhart. After trailing by five at halftime, the Lions outscored the Cougars, 43-23, in the second half to improve their record to 6-11 (5-3 NIC) on the season.
SB Adams 79, Jimtown 50
The Jimmies drop to 3-14 (0-8 NIC) on the season with the loss to the Eagles.
Northridge 74, Wawasee 54
West Noble 80, Westview 69
GIRLS SWIMMING
Elkhart sectional prelim results
To see the full results from the sectional prelims held at Elkhart, click here.