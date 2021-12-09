Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Dec. 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 53, Oregon-Davis 52
Zoe Willems continued her brilliant season, totaling 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a victory over the Bobcats. The Bruins are now 4-6 overall on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 80, East Noble 67
The Raiders improved to 1-1 on the season with a road victory over the Knights. Blake Jacobs led the way on offense for Northridge with 20 points.
DeKalb 63, Lakeland 48
The Lakers fell to 0-5 on the season with a home loss to the Barons.
NorthWood 73, Westview 58
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen sweeps Mishawaka
The RedHawk boys (139-28) and girls (119-62) picked up wins over the Cavemen. Both Goshen teams are now 6-2 overall and 2-2 in NLC contests. Full individual results can be found here.
WRESTLING
Mishawaka 45, NorthWood 31
The Panthers lost a home NLC match to the Cavemen. NorthWood is now 4-3 overall and 1-1 in NLC contests.
Note: A score from the Westview vs. Triton match was not made available as of 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
