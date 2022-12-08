Here are the local prep scores from Thursday, December 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 54, Oregon-Davis 17
The Bruins are 7-1 for the first time in program history following a dominant road victory over the Bobcats. Zoe Willems outscored Oregon-Davis by herself, pouring in 21 points. Mariah Stoltzfus had 15 points and Julia Moser 14 as well to power the Bruins.
Note: a score from the Triton-Elkhart Christian Academy game was not reported as of 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Bend St. Joseph 82, Jimtown 44
It was a tough NIC road loss for the Jimmies, who are now 1-2 (0-2 NIC) on the season.
NorthWood 59, Westview 31
WRESTLING
West Noble 54, Fairfield 27
The Chargers picked up the NECC victory over the Falcons, pushing its overall record to 7-11 as well. Their conference record is unclear. Fairfield is now 3-9 (1-5 NLC).
Mishawaka 45, NorthWood 22
The Panthers are now 4-4 (1-1 NLC) following a loss to a very strong Cavemen team.
Wawasee 58, Goshen 15
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge picks up two non-conference victories
Both the Raiders boys and girls teams earned non-conference wins over South Bend St. Joseph and Mishawaka Marian in a three-team event. The Northridge girls now have an overall record of 6-2, while the boys are 5-3.
Note: results from the Goshen-Mishawaka meet were not made available as of 10:45 p.m. Thursday.