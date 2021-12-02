Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Dec. 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview 46, West Noble 41
The Warriors pulled off a big NECC victory behind 17 points from Hope Bortner and 13 from Sara Lapp. Both Westview and West Noble are now 2-6 overall, with Westview 1-1 in conference play and the Chargers 1-2 in NECC contests.
Wawasee 56, Elkhart Christian Academy 16
The Warriors cruised to a victory over the Eagles to improve to 6-3 on the season. Lindsay Doss has 12 points to lead all scorers for Wawasee.
Prairie Heights 57, Bethany Christian 34
The Bruins fell to 3-5 on the season with a home loss to the Panthers. Zoe Willems had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
NorthWood 38, Concord 33
WRESTLING
Warsaw 40, Goshen 32
The Tigers edged the RedHawks in an NLC matchup in Warsaw. Full individual results were not made available.
Wawasee 72, Culver Academies 12
The Warriors improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominant win over Culver. Wawasee won at 12 weight classes to earn the team victory.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge sweeps Goshen, Plymouth in NLC contests
Both the Raiders boys and girls swim teams beat the RedHawks and Pilgrims in NLC action. Both Northridge teams are now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC. Goshen beat Plymouth in both matchups as well, as both RedHawk teams are now 5-2 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests. Full results can be found here.
Warsaw, NorthWood split
The Tigers' girls team beat NorthWood 125-57, while the Panthers' boys beat Warsaw 105-81. Full results can be found here.
