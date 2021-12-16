Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Dec. 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont 34, Westview 11
The Warriors fall to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in NECC games.
Fairfield 45, Northridge 41
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Wawasee 64, Concord 18
The Warriors improve to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in Northern Lakes Conference matches. Concord is 3-10 overall and 0-5 in the NLC.
Central Noble 46, Fairfield 9
Carson Miller scored a 6-4 decision win at 132 pounds for the Falcons, which was their lone individual win of the evening. The other six team points for Fairfield came via forfeit. The Falcons are now 3-5 overall and 2-5 in NECC matches.
Note: results from the Plymouth at NorthWood wrestling match were not made available as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord boys, girls split results against New Prairie, Penn
Here were the boys team scores:
- Concord 125, New Prairie 66
- Penn 109, Concord 77
- Penn 128, New Prairie 55
Here were the girls scores:
- Concord 139, New Prairie 46
- Penn 99, Concord 87
- Penn 149, New Prairie 36
Both Concord teams are now 5-1 overall.
Wawasee sweeps Plymouth
The boys won 130-56 and the girls 109-77. The Wawasee boys are now 4-1 both overall and in NLC contests. The girls are 5-1 overall with a 4-1 conference record.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: No. 20 Bryan 102, Maple Leafs 72
GC only trailed by eight at the end of the third quarter, but the undefeated Lions scored 35 points in the fourth to run away with the win. The Leafs are now 6-7 overall.
