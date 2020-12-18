A look at the local prep scores from Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18, 2020.

Thursday, December 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 59, Elkhart Christian 6

The final score is not a typo. The Bruins outscored the Eagles 27-0 in the second half to win in impressive fashion. Zoe Willems had 16 points and Morgan Chupp 10 in the victory.

Fremont 30, Westview 18

The Warriors' struggles continued with a loss to the Eagles. Westview is now 0-12 on the season.

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Fairfield 29

The Falcons have lost three of their last four games after a tough one against the Vikings. Morgan Gawthrop led Fairfield in scoring with nine points.

WRESTLING

Northridge 60, Goshen 9

Note: NorthWood at Plymouth was canceled.

Friday, December 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Goshen 57, Northridge 54

West Noble 49, Central Noble 32

The Chargers picked up a convincing win on the road against the Cougars to remain unbeaten in the NECC. Lilly Mast led the way with 20 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16

A 27-0 third quarter helped the Falcons cruise past the Marines for their first victory of the season.

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 32

The Panthers won their NLC opener on the road against the Pilgrims. Cooper Wiens had 12 points to lead NorthWood's offense.

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48

Central Noble 56, West Noble 47

The Chargers were led by Austin Cripe's nine points.

Note: Mishawaka at Concord and Lakeland at Eastside was canceled Friday afternoon. Mishawaka-Concord has been postponed to Feb. 6, while Lakeland-Eastside is PPD to Jan. 6.

GOSHEN COLLEGE

WBB: Rio Grande 92, Maple Leafs 88

Goshen College was led by Janara Flowers' 20 points. TaNiece Chapman had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as well in a losing effort.

