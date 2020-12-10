Local prep scores from Thursday, December 10, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 55
Mia Reinhardt sank two free-throws late to secure the win for the Bruins. Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems finished with 12 points each, Maddie Chupp 11, Mia Reinhardt 8 and Morgan Chupp 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 58, East Noble 43
The Raiders improve to 2-1 on the season with the victory over the Knights.
Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian Academy 43
Beck Willems scored 15 points and Tyson Chupp had 13 as the Bruins picked up their first victory of the season over LCA.
Westview 67, NorthWood 56
Full report in Friday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
West Noble goes 2-0 in three-way tilt
The Chargers beat both Eastside and Fairfield in a three-team matchup Thursday in Benton. Individual results were: West Noble 48, Eastside 24; Eastside 40, Fairfield 36; West Noble 48, Fairfield 24.
Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 30
The Cavemen handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in a close Northern Lakes Conference battle in the Princess City.
Triton at Westview wrestling results were not reported.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen sweeps Mishawaka
The RedHawks swept the Cavemen in boys and girls swimming in Mishawaka. The boys won 113-71, while the girls won 120-57. Both teams are 5-3 overall and 2-2 in NLC competitions.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
WBB: Huntington 67, Maple Leafs 62
Goshen tried to mount a second half rally, but it fell just short to the Foresters in Crossroads League play. Graysen Cockerham had 16 points to lead the Leafs.
