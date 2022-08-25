Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Aug. 25.
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield 197, West Noble 216, Garrett 231
The Falcons were able to pick up two NECC wins to improve their conference record to 4-1, while the Chargers' split result leaves them with a NECC mark of 3-3. Fairfield's Addison Mast was the medalist with a 46.
Plymouth 172, Wawasee 207
The Warriors drop to 0-3 in NLC contests.
Northridge 177, NorthWood 177, Concord 208
Northridge won on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Full results from the event online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a result from the Prairie Heights, Westview and LaVille match scheduled for Thursday was not made available as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 9, Garrett 0
The Warriors rolled past the Railroaders to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the NECC.
Wawasee 4, Bethany Christian 3
Morgan Reel's hat trick led the Warriors to its first victory of the season. Wawasee is now 1-2-3, while the Bruins fall to 1-3 on the year.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Goshen 2
The RedHawks played a strong Knights team tough, taking a 2-1 halftime lead before Marian came back for the victory. Goshen is now 4-1 on the season.
Elkhart 4, Concord 2
The result improves Elkhart to 2-1-1 on the season and drops Concord to 0-3-1.
South Bend St. Joseph 4, Northridge 0
It was another tough loss against a stout opponent for the Raiders, who are now 0-4-2 on the campaign.
Warsaw 4, NorthWood 0
The Tigers handed NorthWood its first loss of the season, making the Panthers 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the NLC.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 10, Mishawaka 1
The RedHawks had no issues with the Cavemen, improving to 2-1-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLC with a comfortable road victory over Mishawaka.
Northridge 2, NorthWood 0
The Raiders were able to go on the road and knock off the Panthers in an NLC contest. Northridge is now 2-2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference matches, while NorthWood is 2-2 overall and 0-2 within the NLC.
Westview 6, Lakewood Park Christian 0
The Warriors cruised to a win, improving to 3-0-1 on the season.
Penn 1, Concord 1
The tie brings the Minutemen's record to 1-1-1 on the season so far.
Culver Academy 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors drop to 1-2 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
Playing its first match on its new courts, the Falcons cruised to an NECC win over the Eagles. Fairfield is now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference contests.
Concord 4, NorthWood 1
The Minutemen were able to get their first win of the season in an NLC contest against the Panthers. Concord is now 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. NorthWood drops to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Goshen 4, Westview 1
The No. 30-ranked RedHawks continued its impressive season, winning on every court but No. 1 singles over the Warriors. Goshen is now 7-0 on the year, while Westview drops to 0-3.
Wawasee 4, West Noble 1
The Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season. The Chargers are now 0-4.
Northridge 3, East Noble 2
The Raiders edged the Knights in Kendallville to improve their record to 6-1 on the season.
Fremont 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Bruins are now 1-3 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, Plymouth 1
The Minutemen were able to hang on to a 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 victory over the Pilgrims, improving to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLC.
Westview 3, West Noble 0
The Warriors are now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NECC, while the Chargers drop to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in conference matches.
Fairfield 3, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Falcons won 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 to improve their record to 3-1.
Mishawaka 3, Jimtown 0
The Cavemen beat the Jimmies 25-11, 25-16, 25-22. Jimtown is now 4-3 on the season.
Wawasee 3, Bethany Christian 2
Full report from this match online at goshennews.com/sports.