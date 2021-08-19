Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
GIRLS GOLF
Westview 207, Wawasee 230
The Westview Warriors knocked off the Wawasee Warriors on the links of Heron Creek. Hope Haarer was the medalist from Westview with a 43. Ayia Torres led Wawasee with a 53.
Concord 195, Lakeland 225
Rayna Boessler was the medalist for the Minutemen with a 45, improving Concord to 4-1 in nine-hole matches. The Lakers were led by Kylee Watkins' 52.
Fremont 209, Fairfield 219
Fremont edged the Falcons in a nine-hole match.
CROSS COUNTRY (Boys and girls)
Goshen boys start strong at own invitational
Senior Drew Hogan finished first (16:30), senior Cole Johnston second (16:39) and junior Tommy Claxton third (17:00) for Goshen in their home invitational Thursday at Shanklin Park. Bethany Christian's Samuel Klopfenstein finished fourth in the boys race with a time of 17:42.
In the girls race, Chesnee Miller from Tippecanoe Valley won in a time of 21:47. Goshen's Nataly Esqueda was fifth with a time of 23:22. Beka Youngberg from Bethany Christian was eighth with a time of 24:04.
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 9, Angola 0
The Warriors made an emphatic statement in shutting out the Hornets, improving to 2-0 overall and picking up an NECC win in the process.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Concord 2
The Knights scored in the final minute of the game to edge the Minutemen in the season opener for Concord. Andres Dixon and Derek Gomez scored for the Minutemen.
Elkhart 3, Northridge 1
The Raiders fell to the Lions to drop their season record to 1-2 overall.
Garrett 4, Lakeland 0
The Lakers were shutout at home by the Railroaders in an NECC contest.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland 6, East Noble 0
Alivia Rasler scored four goals and Brooklyn Olinger added two more to lead the Lakers past the Knights.
Mishawaka 4, Concord 2
The Minutemen dropped a tough contest to the Cavemen in NLC play.
Elkhart 2, Goshen 1
In a game that was shortened due to lightening, the Lions were able to beat the RedHawks in Goshen. Kennedy Yordy scored the lone goal for the home team.
VOLLEYBALL
Bethany Christian 3, LaVille 0
The Bruins won a competitive 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 match over the Lancers to improve to 2-0 on the season. Annika Nice had 25 assists and Ivonne Ortiz had 10 kills to pace the Bethany offense.
Goshen 3, Westview 1
The RedHawks improved to .500 on the season with a four-set home win against the Warriors, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14.
Northridge 3, Jimtown 0
The Raiders won 25-10, 28-26, 26-24 to improve to 2-0 overall on the young season. Gia Rowen had 13 kills and Mya Dugle had 15 digs to lead Northridge.
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka Marian 1
After a season-opening loss to Penn on Tuesday, the Panthers bounced back with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13 victory over Marian. Sophia Barber had 15 kills to lead the NorthWood offense.
Elkhart 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen fell to 1-1 on the season with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 loss to the Lions.
Tippecanoe Valley 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Vikings, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 3, Elkhart 2
The Minutemen picked up a narrow victory over the Lions to begin their season. Winners for Concord were No. 2 singles Mitchell Whitehead (6-4, 7-6), No. 1 doubles Thomas Burkert and Ethan Kavanagh (6-2, 7-6) and No. 2 doubles Andrew Kavanagh and Sam West (6-3, 3-6, 6-1).
Northridge 5, Angola 0
The Raiders swept another opponent, this one the Hornets to improve to 3-0 on the season. Winners for Northridge were No. 1 singles Brendan LaCounte (6-0, 6-2), Brandon Lomas (6-0, 6-4), No. 3 singles Kaleb Ellis (6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles Collin Seegert and Evan Nay (6-2, 6-3) and No. 2 doubles Jake Welker and Zak Martin (6-2, 6-3).
Wawasee 4, Plymouth 1
The Warriors kept up their winning ways this season, improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Northern Lakes Conference contests with a win over Plymouth. Winners for Wawasee were No. 1 singles Holden Babb (6-2, 6-4), No. 2 singles Joey Harper (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 singles Zeke Keim (6-0, 6-2) and No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn and Ty Brooks (6-4, 6-7, 6-3).
West Noble 4, Columbia City 1
The Chargers picked up their second win of the season by beating the Eagles in a non-conference affair. Winners for West Noble were No. 2 singles Nate Shaw (7-5, 7-5), No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn (6-4, 6-2), No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares (6-3, 6-4) and No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw (6-1, 6-0).
Bremen 4, Fairfield 1
The Lions took care of the Falcons in non-conference action in Benton. Garrett Stoltzfus (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) was the lone winner for Fairfield at No. 1 singles.
Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0
