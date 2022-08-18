Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Aug. 18.
GIRLS GOLF
West Noble 214, Angola 223
The Chargers improved to 2-1 in NECC matches with a win over the Hornets. Mackensy Mabie was the medalist with a 40 from West Noble.
Concord 202, Lakeland 218
The Minutemen knocked off the Lakers at Heron Creek GC. Lakeland's Amelia Trump was the medalist with a 45.
Note: results from the Wawasee vs. Westview and Fairfield vs. Fremont matches schedule for Thursday were not made available by 10 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 4, Elkhart 0
The RedHawks scored all four of their goals in the first half - two from Andrea Diaz and two from Miriam Ruiz Sanchez - to knock off the Lions in non-conference action.
Mishawaka 2, Concord 1
The Minutemen dropped an NLC contest to the Cavemen in what also was the team's season opener.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart 2, Northridge 0
The Lions shutout the Raiders in a matchup of two, top-20 teams in Class 3A.
Westview 8, Angola 0
The Warriors cruised to an NECC win over the Hornets.
ECA 3, Prairie Heights 1
Luke Schramm, Danny Corona and Caleb Barnard scored for the Eagles in the victory over the Panthers.
Wawasee 8, South Bend Riley 0
The Warriors picked up a solid road win over the Wildcats. Ruben Camargo scored two goals for Wawasee in the victory.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen had a hard time keeping up with the Knights on the road.
BOYS TENNIS
Elkhart 3, Concord 2
The Lions edged the Minutemen in a potential sectional matchup. Elkhart is now 1-1 on the early season, while Concord is 0-1.
Fairfield 5, Bremen 0
The Falcons took care of business against the Lions, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0
The RedHawks cruised to a victory over the Bruins. Goshen is now 2-0, while Bethany is 1-2 on the season.
Northridge 5, Angola 0
The Raiders improved to 2-0 with an easy win over the Hornets.
Columbia City 3, West Noble 2
The Eagles were able to edge the Chargers in a non-conference contest in Ligonier.
Plymouth 4, Wawasee 1
The Warriors picked up a win at No. 1 singles from Joey Harper, but couldn't get a victory on any of the other courts in an NLC loss to the Pilgrims.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, Concord 2
The Lions and Minutemen battled for nearly two hours, but in the end, it was Elkhart emerging with a 25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-9 win.
Bethany Christian 3, LaVille 2
The Bruins were able to outlast the Lancers in a five-set thriller, 25-13, 19-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Fairfield 3, Wawasee 2
The theme of the night Thursday appeared to be playing five-set matches, as Fairfield held off a Wawasee comeback to win 30-28, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-9 over the Warriors. Fairfield is 3-0 on the season, while Wawasee drops to 1-1.
Goshen 3, Westview 0
The RedHawks were able to sweep the Warriors, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Anika Schrock led Goshen with 24 assists. It was Westview's first match of the season, dropping them to 0-1.
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 win over the Knights. Claire Payne led the NorthWood offense with 12 kills.
ECA 3, West Noble 0
The Eagles kept up their strong start to the season with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-8 win over the Chargers. ECA is now 4-0 on the season.
Northridge 3, Jimtown 0
The Raiders took care of the Jimmies, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13, to improve to 2-0 overall.
Note: results from the Goshen boys and girls cross country invitational at Shanklin Park were not made available as of 10 p.m. Thursday.