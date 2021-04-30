Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
BASEBALL
Wawasee 11, Plymouth 3
Grant Brooks pitched 5 2/3 innings and also had three RBIs at the plate to lead the Warriors to an NLC win over the Pilgrims.
Bethany Christian at Bremen - canceled
Jimtown at NorthWood - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
NECC Tournament semifinal games (Westview at Fairfield, Angola at Prairie Heights) were both postponed to Friday, April 30. The tournament championship game is Monday, May 3. All three games are set to start at 5:30 p.m. The winner of the Westview-Fairfield game will host the tournament championship game.
GIRLS TENNIS
Warsaw 4, Wawasee 1
Kiah Farrington at No. 1 singles was the lone winner for the Warriors in their match against Warsaw.
Fairfield 4, Westview 1
Prairie Heights at West Noble - PPD to May 5
Central Noble at Lakeland - PPD to May 11
Bethany Christian at NorthWood - PPD to April 30
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 170, Central Noble 234
The RedHawks remained unbeaten in nine-hole competition with a win over the Cougars at Black Squirrel. Jackson Guipe led Goshen with a 40.
Whitko 174, Wawasee 179, Manchester 198, Riley 231
The Warriors finished second in four-team competition at Maxwelton Golf Course in Syracuse.
Angola 176, West Noble 202, Hamilton 256
The Chargers split an NECC match against the Hornets and Marines at Glendarin Hills Golf Club in Angola. Brockton Miller and Brayden Bohde both shot a 42 for West Noble. The Chargers are 5-3 in NECC matches.
Results from the Westview, Eastside, Churubusco match were not provided.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Prairie Heights at Fairfield - PPD to TBD
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
BASEBALL
Warsaw 9, Concord 3
The Minutemen fell to 5-8-1 overall and 2-4 in the NLC with the loss on the road to the Tigers.
Goshen 7, Wawasee 1
Northridge 14, Mishawaka 0 (5 innings)
The Raiders had no trouble with the Cavemen on the road. Northridge is now 10-2 overall and 5-1 in NLC games.
NorthWood 8, Plymouth 7
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win on a walk-off over the Pilgrims. Gage Gongwer had the walk-off hit, singling to bring in Isaiah Yoder. NorthWood is now 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the NLC.
Fairfield 11, Lakeland 3
The Falcons' Owen Garrison and and Carson Abramson had two RBIs each to pace the offense to a win over the Lakers. Fairfield is 3-9 overall and 2-3 in the NECC, while Lakeland falls to 3-9 overall and 1-3 in NECC action.
Bethany Christian 4, Elkhart Christian Academy 1
The Bruins improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Plains Conference with a road win over the Eagles.
NECC baseball tournament semifinals
- Eastside 13, Westview 4
- Fremont 18, Prairie Heights 7
- Saturday: Eastside at Fremont, championship game, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
NorthWood 21, Plymouth 8
Morgan Jenkins went 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a triple and a double to slug the Panthers to a win. NorthWood sits at 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the NLC.
Goshen 14, Wawasee 4 (6 innings)
Tyra Marcum had a triple and a home run to lead the RedHawks to victory over the Warriors in Syracuse. Goshen is 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the NLC, while Wawasee falls to 2-12-1 and 1-5 in NLC games. Goshen will finish its game with Concord Saturday at 10 a.m. at South Bend Clay High School before playing the Colonials in their regularly-scheduled game.
Warsaw 7, Concord 1
The Minutemen fall to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the NLC.
Bethany Christian 19, Elkhart Christian Academy 3
The Bruins cruised by the Eagles in HPC competition Friday in Elkhart.
NECC softball tournament semifinals
- Westview 1, Fairfield 0
- Prairie Heights 6, Angola 4
- Monday: Prairie Heights at Westview, championship game, 5:30 p.m.
Northridge at Mishawaka - PPD to TBD
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Westview 0
The RedHawks swept the Warriors in non-conference action at home. Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Lucy Kramer, No. 2 singles Mara Schrock, No. 3 singles Sarah Harmelink, No. 1 doubles Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler and No. 2 doubles Abril Diaz and Tori Barkey.
Concord 4, Wawasee 1
The Minutemen picked up an NLC win over the Warriors. Wawasee's lone winner was No. 1 singles Kiah Farrington. Concord's winners were No. 2 singles Claire Steele, No. 3 singles Maddie Copsey, No. 1 doubles Kate Steele and Gracie Westlake and No. 2 doubles Maggie Burkert and Addi May.
Fairfield 5, West Noble 0
The Falcons clean-swept the Chargers, winning each match by a 6-0, 6-0 result. Fairfield winners were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Kate McGuire, No. 1 doubles Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller and No. 2 doubles Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder. The Falcons are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the NECC.
NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Panthers picked up a non-conference win at home over the Bruins. NorthWood winners were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Ashlyn Feller, No. 1 doubles Emery Porter and Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 193, Churubusco 211, Hamilton 236
The Falcons picked up a pair of NECC wins at Eel River Golf Course. Individual results were not provided.
Goshen 167, Triton 174
Jackson Guipe led with a 39 to improve the RedHawks to 6-0 in nine-hole competition.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
The Central Noble invite results did not get in before press deadline.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
The Princess Relay results, held at Mishawaka High School, did not get in before press deadline.
