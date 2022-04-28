Here is a look at the local prep scores for Thursday, April 28.
SOFTBALL
NECC Tournament semifinal: Fairfield 16, Fremont 2 (5 innings)
It was a dominant performance for the Falcons, advancing to the NECC Tournament championship game in the process. Bailey Willard led the offense with five RBIs, while Makena Steele was the winning pitcher. Fairfield (8-3) will host Eastside (12-0) in the championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m. after the Blazers beat Central Noble 27-7 in the other semifinal game Thursday.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Westview 11, West Noble 1 (5 innings)
Alexys Antal pitched all five innings and also drove in four runs at the plate to help the Warriors improve to 7-1 on the season. Antal also reached 500 career strikeouts in the game as well. West Noble now sits at 1-8 on the campaign.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Prairie Heights 10, Lakeland 0
The Lakers are now 3-8 on the season.
BASEBALL
Bremen 11, Bethany Christian 0 (5 innings)
The Lions overpowered the Bruins Thursday evening. Bethany Christian's record on the season is now 3-6.
Jimtown 12, NorthWood 1 (5 innings)
It was another tough loss for the Panthers, who drop to 1-11 on the season with the road defeat to the Jimmies.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Westview 5, West Noble 1
Westview improves to 5-5 on the season, while West Noble is now 3-10.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Lakeland 5, Prairie Heights 3
The Lakers picked up a victory in a consolation contest of the NECC tourney to improve their record to 3-9 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Panthers cruised to a win over the Bruins. NorthWood is now 9-2 on the season, while the Bruins are 1-3.
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
The Lakers were able to get back into the win column with a victory over the Cougars. Lakeland is now 2-7 overall and 2-3 in NECC matches.
Warsaw 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-4 in NLC matches with a loss to the Tigers.
Prairie Heights 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers were swept in NECC action.
Fairfield 4, Westview 1
Full report from this match online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 149, Central Noble 214
The RedHawks set a nine-hole school record with their 149, cruising to a non-conference win at Cobblestone GC. Jacob Moyer shot a 35, Zach Subera 37, Todd Kauffman 38 and Chase Meyer 39 to set the new low mark for the program.
Wawasee 165, Manchester 170
The Warriors improved to 2-1 in nine-hole matches with a narrow victory over Manchester at Maxwelton GC. Jay Finlinson led Wawasee with a 38.
Angola 178, West Noble 220, Hamilton 255
The Chargers split an NECC match with the Hornets and Marines at Glendarin Hills GC in Angola.
Note: the scheduled golf match between Westview, Churubusco and Eastside did not happen due to a scheduling mix-up. It will be re-made at a date to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.