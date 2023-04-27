Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 27.
BASEBALL
Jimtown 6, NorthWood 4 (8 innings)
Ty Zartman's two-RBI double in the top of the eighth proved to be the difference as the Jimmies erased an early 3-0 deficit to win in extra innings over the Panthers. Jimtown is now 9-5 and NorthWood 4-8 on the season.
Eastern (Greentown) 8, Elkhart Christian 1
The Eagles dropped to 4-2 on the season with a tough loss to Eastern.
NECC Tournament consolation game: Garrett 6, West Noble 1
The Chargers are now 3-9 after a loss to Garrett, which doesn't affect the conference record for either team.
SOFTBALL
NECC Tournament semifinal: Fairfield 8, Angola 7
The Falcons led 8-0 after five innings, then held off a furious Hornets comeback attempt to advance to the NECC Tournament championship game. Makayla Culp, Faith Berkey, Bailey Willard and Breah Gill all had two RBIs each for Fairfield in the win. The Falcons will now get to host Eastside in the tournament championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Fremont 14, Westview 4
What was supposed to be an NECC Tournament consolation game became an official conference contest, counting it as a makeup game for their original one that had been postponed earlier in the season. Westview's loss drops their record to 2-6 (1-4 NECC).
NECC Tournament consolation game: Churubusco 16, West Noble 12
The Chargers lost a high-scoring affair, bringing their record to 5-7 on the season. The game does not count toward the teams' conference record.
GIRLS TENNIS
Elkhart third at NIC Championship meet
The Lions finished third in the 12-team standings at the NIC tournament, which spanned from Wednesday to Thursday. Adley Keim finished third at No. 1 singles, Elise Walker fourth at No. 2 singles, Lyla Boecher sixth at No. 3 singles, Charlotte Myers/Bella Scott third at No. 1 doubles and Mary Grace Lindholm/Dakota Krieg fifth at No. 2 doubles.
Jimtown finished seventh in the final team standings. Senica Zartman finished 10th at No. 1 singles, Alyssa Aldridge fifth at No. 2 singles, Nea Rosterholtz fifth at No. 3 singles, Ellie Brothers/Natalie Butler seventh at No. 1 doubles and Loria Daniels/Lucy Rosentretor 11th at No. 2 doubles.
South Bend St. Joseph was the team champion. Penn finished second.
NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Panthers swept the Bruins to improve to 11-0 on the season. Bethany Christian is now 5-2.
West Noble 3, Prairie Heights 2
The Chargers picked up its first NECC win of the season, edging the Panthers to improve to 3-9 (1-5 NECC). Winners for West Noble were No. 3 singles Jacki Macias, No. 1 doubles Avery Kruger/Callista Replogle and No. 2 doubles Ashlyn Seigel/Payton Eash.
Warsaw 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors drop to 4-6 (0-4 NLC) on the season with the loss.
Fairfield 3, Westview 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 180, Central Noble 204
The RedHawks remained unbeaten in nine-hole matches, improving to 5-0 with a victory over the Cougars. Todd Kauffman's 39 was the low score on the day for Goshen.
Westview 170, Eastside 194, Churubusco 256
The Warriors picked up two conference wins at Bridgewater GC to bring the record to 6-3 (5-2 NECC) on the season so far. Silas Haarer's 36 led all players.
Wawasee 162, Manchester 187, Whitko 234
The Warriors picked up two non-conference wins at Maxwelton GC. Jay Finlinson was the medalist from Wawasee with a 39, helping the Warriors improve to 3-1 on the season.
NorthWood 166, SB Trinity 170, Bethany Christian 201
Earl Williams' 37 led the Panthers to two nine-hole victories in a match at McCormick Creek GC. NorthWood is now 3-1 in matches on the season, while the two losses drop Bethany's record to 1-6.
Angola 170, West Noble 193
The Chargers dropped an NECC match against the Hornets, bringing their record to 3-7 (2-6 NECC). Luke Schermerhorn and Isaac Mast both shot a 44 to lead West Noble.
Mishawaka Marian 164, Concord 175, Jimtown 232
Concord is now 3-5 and Jimtown 1-5 in nine-hole matches, with the Jimmies now being 1-4 in NIC contests as well, after Thursday's match at Bent Oak.