Here is a look at the local prep scores for Thursday, April 21.

BASEBALL

LaVille 9, Bethany Christian 4

West Noble 5, Churubusco 2

Westview 12, Central Noble 1

Northridge 18, Concord 0 (5 innings)

Fairfield 11, Lakeland 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Concord 13, South Bend Riley 4

Westview 4, Central Noble 2

Fairfield 11, Lakeland 9

NorthWood 16, LaVille 6

Huntington North 14, Northridge 2 (5 innings)

Softball score not reported by press deadline: West Noble at Churubusco.

GIRLS TENNIS

Westview 5, West Noble 0

Northridge 5, Jimtown 0

Concord 5, Mishawaka 0

Fairfield 4, Warsaw 1

DeKalb 4, Lakeland 1

Manchester 3, Wawasee 2

Girls tennis score not reported by press deadline: Plymouth at NorthWood

BOYS GOLF

Goshen 167, Elkhart 185, Bethany Christian 192

NorthWood 166, Fairfield 168, Mishawaka Marian 191

Boys golf score not reported by press deadline: West Noble/Central Noble/Eastside at Cobblestone GC.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

Boys only at Concord:

  • Concord 90.6, NorthWood 41.4
  • Concord 71.5, Mishawaka 60.5
  • Mishawaka 89, NorthWood 43

Boys only at Warsaw:

  • Warsaw 123, Wawasee 9
  • Warsaw 87, Northridge 45
  • Northridge 107, Wawasee 25

Boys only at Plymouth: Goshen 110, Plymouth 22

Girls only at Goshen:

  • Warsaw 75, Northridge 57
  • Warsaw 97, Goshen 35
  • Northridge 105, Goshen 22
Track results not reported by press deadline: Westview/West Noble/Central Noble boys/girls and Fairfield at Prairie Heights boys/girls.

