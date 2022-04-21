Here is a look at the local prep scores for Thursday, April 21.
BASEBALL
LaVille 9, Bethany Christian 4
West Noble 5, Churubusco 2
Westview 12, Central Noble 1
Northridge 18, Concord 0 (5 innings)
Fairfield 11, Lakeland 0 (5 innings)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Concord 13, South Bend Riley 4
Westview 4, Central Noble 2
Fairfield 11, Lakeland 9
NorthWood 16, LaVille 6
Huntington North 14, Northridge 2 (5 innings)
Softball score not reported by press deadline: West Noble at Churubusco.
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Northridge 5, Jimtown 0
Concord 5, Mishawaka 0
Fairfield 4, Warsaw 1
DeKalb 4, Lakeland 1
Manchester 3, Wawasee 2
Girls tennis score not reported by press deadline: Plymouth at NorthWood
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 167, Elkhart 185, Bethany Christian 192
NorthWood 166, Fairfield 168, Mishawaka Marian 191
Boys golf score not reported by press deadline: West Noble/Central Noble/Eastside at Cobblestone GC.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Boys only at Concord:
- Concord 90.6, NorthWood 41.4
- Concord 71.5, Mishawaka 60.5
- Mishawaka 89, NorthWood 43
Boys only at Warsaw:
- Warsaw 123, Wawasee 9
- Warsaw 87, Northridge 45
- Northridge 107, Wawasee 25
Boys only at Plymouth: Goshen 110, Plymouth 22
Girls only at Goshen:
- Warsaw 75, Northridge 57
- Warsaw 97, Goshen 35
- Northridge 105, Goshen 22
- Full report from this meet online at goshennews.com/sports.
Track results not reported by press deadline: Westview/West Noble/Central Noble boys/girls and Fairfield at Prairie Heights boys/girls.
