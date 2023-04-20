Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 20.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 14, Lakeland 2 (5 innings)
Michael Slabaugh hits a home run and two doubles, while both he and Eli Miller had four RBIs each in a dominant win for the Falcons over the Lakers. Keegan Miller pitched all five innings for Fairfield in the winning, striking out 10 batters. Fairfield is now 8-3 (5-0 NECC) on the season.
Westview 16, Central Noble 8
Things looked bad for the Warriors when the Cougars scored seven runs in the top of the first inning. Westview countered with three runs in the first and six more in the second, though, to take a lead they would never relinquish. Jayce Brandenberger and Mason Wire each had three hits and two RBIs, while Max Engle added three RBIs of his own to lift the Warriors to a win. Westview remains unbeaten in NECC games with a 5-0 conference mark. Their overall record is 6-4.
Churubusco 15, West Noble 1 (6 innings)
A seven-run sixth inning from the Eagles ultimately led to the game ending via the run-rule. West Noble is now 3-5 (2-2 NECC) on the season.
Tippecanoe Valley 14, NorthWood 7
Beau Patterson and Nate Dutkowski both hit home runs in the loss for the Panthers, who drop to 3-5 on the season.
LaVille 8, Bethany Christian 0
A second-straight loss bring the Bruins' record to 4-3 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 10, Lakeland 6
The Falcons remained unbeaten in NECC games by knocking off the Lakers. Makenna Steele and Ava Bontrager both had a double and a home run in the game, with Steele recording four RBIs and Bontrager three. Fairfield's record now sits at 9-3 (4-0 NECC).
Warsaw 10, Wawasee 5
It was a tough loss for the Warriors to their Kosciusko County and NLC foes. Wawasee now sports a record of 6-4 (0-2 NLC) through 10 games so far this season.
SB Riley 14, Concord 5
It was tough sledding for the Minutemen against the Wildcats, sending Concord to a 2-7 record.
Churubusco 12, West Noble 0
The loss brings West Noble's record to 5-5 (2-2 NECC) on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 172, Elkhart 180, Bethany Christian 197
The RedHawks improved to 4-0 in nine-hole matches, while Elkhart's record is now 4-2 and Bethany Christian's 0-4 in said matches. Goshen's Todd Kauffman shot the low round of 36 at Black Squirrel GC.
Central Noble 191, West Noble 199, Eastside 200
The Chargers split a pair of NECC matches to bring their record to 2-5 (1-4 NECC) on the season. Luke Schermerhorn paced West Noble with a 46.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Warsaw 1
The Falcons improved its record to 4-1 on the season with a nice win over the Tigers. Winners for Fairfield came from all three singles spots (Addison Mast, Elyse Yoder and Abby Gall, respectively), as well as the No. 1 doubles pairing of Amanda McGuire and Elise Schwartz.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Winners for Westview were Paige Riegsecker, Maddie Stults, Bailey Kenner, Ella Clark/Ava Brown and Ella Yoder/Jen Osorio-Luna at the respective five positions on the court. Westview is 5-0 overall, with four of those wins coming in NECC matches as well. West Noble is now 2-8 (0-4 NECC).
Concord 4, Mishawaka 0 (Suspended)
The Minutemen have already clinched the victory over Mishawaka, which will bring their record to 4-2 (3-1 NLC) on the season. However, the No. 3 singles match had to be stopped dure to rain. They will finish the match Friday afternoon at Mishawaka's Baker Park.
Elkhart at SB Adams postponed
The match was postponed due to severe weather. It will be played Monday instead.
Northridge at Jimtown postponed
A new date for the match has not yet been announced.
Note: a score from the scheduled Wawasee-Manchester match had not yet been reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Concord, Plymouth and Mishawaka delayed
The NLC meet between the three schools was started, but then had to be stopped midway through due to severe weather in the area. It will be resumed Monday afternoon at Mishawaka High School.
Note: the result of our area track meet results were not reported by 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Those included:
- Elkhart Christian, Culver Community and Caston at Culver
- Boys only: Goshen, Northridge and Wawasee at Wawasee (NLC)
- Boys only: NorthWood at Warsaw (NLC)