Here’s a look at the prep scores from Thursday, April 15, 2021.
BASEBALL
Angola 6, Fairfield 3
The Falcons are 1-5 overall and 0-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play following a close home loss to the Hornets.
Lakeland 9, Westview 8
The Lakers held off a late Warrior rally to improve to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in NECC action. Westview falls to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Wawasee 9, Columbia City 2
Grant Brooks struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched to lead the Warriors to a win and a 4-0 start to the season.
Prairie Heights 16, West Noble 6
The Panthers built a 12-0 lead through three innings, keeping the Chargers at bay. West Noble is now 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the NECC.
Bethany Christian 5, Concord 2
Full results in Friday’s paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Elkhart 10, Goshen 2
Full results in Friday’s paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Concord 9, Mishawaka Marian 5
It was the first win for head coach Andrea Bucher, as the Minutemen are now 1-2 on the season. Madyson Replogle hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to help lead Concord to victory.
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back, improving to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in NECC competition with the win.
Goshen 18, Triton 1 (5 innings)
It was career victory No. 350 for Goshen coach Brent Kulp. The RedHawks offense was paced by Tyra Marcum’s four hits and Jenna Roll’s four RBIs. Goshen is now 5-1 on the season.
Westview 11, Lakeland 9
An offensive slugfest was won by the Warriors. Sara Lapp had three RBIs, including a home run, for Westview, who improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC. Keirstin Roose hit her eighth homer of the season in the loss for Lakeland, who’s now 1-5 overall and 0-2 in NECC action.
West Noble 11, Prairie Heights 10
The Chargers remained unbeaten in both overall and conference play with a win over the Panthers. They’re now 6-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
The Knights swept the Lakers in non-conference action.
Elkhart 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Lions swept the Bruins in non-conference action in Goshen.
The Wawasee at Goshen results did not make it in by press deadline.
BOYS GOLF
Concord 170, Bremen 205
The Minutemen improved to 3-0 with a victory over the Lions. Will Harris was the medalist for Concord with a 40.
Fairfield 189, Fremont 220, Eastside 240
The Falcons picked up a pair of NECC wins over the Eagles and Blazers at Meadow Valley.
Lakeland 167, Garrett 188, Hamilton 255
The Lakers are 2-0 in NECC play after defeating the Railroaders and Marines. Ben Keil shot a 38 at Heron Creek to lead Lakeland.
NorthWood 186, Elkhart Christian 205
The Panthers opened their season with a victory over ECA at McCormick Creek. Earl Williams shot a 43 to lead NorthWood.
Westview 198, West Noble 210, Prairie Heights 212
The Warriors picked up two NECC victories, while the Chargers went 1-1 in three-team conference action. West Noble’s Brayden Bohde was the medalist, shooting a 41.
TRACK AND FIELD (BOYS)
Concord 2-0, Plymouth 1-1, Wawasee 0-2 in NLC after Thursday meet
The Minutemen beat the Pilgrims 92-40 and the Warriors 108-23, while Plymouth was able to beat Wawasee, 83.66 to 42.33, in the first Northern Lakes Conference meet for all three teams.
TRACK AND FIELD (BOYS AND GIRLS)
West Noble sweeps Prairie Heights
Both Charger programs remained undefeated on the season. The girls won 74-58, while the boys won 98-34.
Central Noble sweeps Westview
The Cougars’ girls team won 89-36, while the boys were 67-55 victors over the host Warriors.
The Bethany Christian at LCA track results did not make it in by press deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.