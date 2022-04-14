Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 14.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 8, Angola 7

Westview 19, Lakeland 2

West Noble 11, Prairie Heights 4

Concord 18, Bethany Christian 1 (5 innings) Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

Note: a Wawasee-Columbia City score was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Angola 3, Fairfield 0

Goshen 14, Triton 3

Westview 11, Lakeland 2

Prairie Heights 22, West Noble 11

South Bend Adams 6, Concord 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield 4, Northridge 1

East Noble 5, Lakeland 0

Elkhart 5, Bethany Christian 0

Note: Westview at Angola was postponed due to the weather.

BOYS GOLF

Concord 180, Bremen 227

Lakeland 175, Garrett 179, Hamilton NS

NorthWood 181, Elkhart Christian Academy 216

Note: the match between West Noble/Westview/Prairie Heights scheduled to be played at Heron Creek was postponed due to weather. A score from the Fairfield at Eastside match was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

West Noble sweeps Prairie Heights

  • Boys: Chargers 72, Panthers 23
  • Girls: Chargers 85, Panthers 38

Note: scores from the Bethany Christian-LCA and Fairfield-Lakeland meets were not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS TRACK

NLC meet from Wawasee:

  • Concord 97, Wawasee 17
  • Concord 84.5, Plymouth 29.5
  • Plymouth 71, Wawasee 43

NLC meet from NorthWood:

  • Northridge 63, NorthWood 42
  • Northridge 69, Goshen 36
  • NorthWood 53, Goshen 52
  • Recap of this event online at goshennews.com/sports.

GIRLS TRACK

Concord 84, Wawasee 30

Note: results from an NLC meet featuring NorthWood, Plymouth and Mishawaka were not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

