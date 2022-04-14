Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 14.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 8, Angola 7
Westview 19, Lakeland 2
West Noble 11, Prairie Heights 4
Concord 18, Bethany Christian 1 (5 innings) - Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a Wawasee-Columbia City score was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Angola 3, Fairfield 0
Goshen 14, Triton 3
Westview 11, Lakeland 2
Prairie Heights 22, West Noble 11
South Bend Adams 6, Concord 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Northridge 1
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Elkhart 5, Bethany Christian 0
Note: Westview at Angola was postponed due to the weather.
BOYS GOLF
Concord 180, Bremen 227
Lakeland 175, Garrett 179, Hamilton NS
NorthWood 181, Elkhart Christian Academy 216
Note: the match between West Noble/Westview/Prairie Heights scheduled to be played at Heron Creek was postponed due to weather. A score from the Fairfield at Eastside match was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
West Noble sweeps Prairie Heights
- Boys: Chargers 72, Panthers 23
- Girls: Chargers 85, Panthers 38
Note: scores from the Bethany Christian-LCA and Fairfield-Lakeland meets were not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS TRACK
NLC meet from Wawasee:
- Concord 97, Wawasee 17
- Concord 84.5, Plymouth 29.5
- Plymouth 71, Wawasee 43
NLC meet from NorthWood:
- Northridge 63, NorthWood 42
- Northridge 69, Goshen 36
- NorthWood 53, Goshen 52
- Recap of this event online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TRACK
Concord 84, Wawasee 30
Note: results from an NLC meet featuring NorthWood, Plymouth and Mishawaka were not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
