Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, April 13.
BASEBALL
Jimtown 10, Elkhart 6
A seven-run sixth inning ended up powering the Jimmies to a victory over the Lions. Ashton Blasko scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball, then an Elkhart fielding error with the bases loaded allowed the Jimmies to score three more runs to blow the game wide open. Jimtown is now 2-3 (1-1 NIC), while Elkhart is 1-6 (0-2 NIC).
Fairfield 11, Angola 1 (5 innings)
Alec Hershberger struck out seven batters across five innings, while his offense backed him up to the tune of 12 hits in the victory over the Hornets. Fairfield improves to 3-3 (2-0 NECC) with the win.
West Noble 11, Prairie Heights 5
A huge seven-run fourth inning propelled the Chargers to a road NECC win over the Panthers. West Noble capitalized on 12 walks issued by Prairie Heights pitchers, as well as three errors committed by the home team. West Noble now sits at 2-3 overall and a 1-0 NECC mark.
Westview 15, Lakeland 2 (5 innings)
Mason Wire hit a home run, while Gavin Engle smacked two doubles as part of a blowout victory for the Warriors over the Lakers. It's two wins in a row now for Westview, who are 3-3 overall and 2-0 in NECC contests.
Triton 10, Elkhart Christian 9
Despite scoring five runs across the final two innings, ECA was unable to complete the comeback against Triton. The Eagles are now 1-1 on the young season.
Columbia City 19, Wawasee 9
The Warriors gave up 11 runs in the first inning, sending them to an 0-3 start on the season.
Concord 12, Bethany Christian 2 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 4, Angola 2
Ameila Black had a three-hit, three-RBI performance as the Falcons improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in NECC contests with a home win over the Hornets.
Westview 8, Lakeland 7
The Warriors picked up its first win of the season, edging the Lakers in an NECC contest to bring their record to 1-2 (1-1 NECC).
Goshen 11, Triton 1 (5 innings)
Kaelyn Marcum hit a home run for the RedHawks in the victory, which totaled 13 hits in the contest. They are now 2-2 on the season.
Prairie Heights 1, West Noble 0
The Chargers lost a low-scoring affair to the Panthers, bringing their record to 3-4 (0-1 NECC) so far on the season.
SB Adams 5, Concord 4
After the Minutemen had tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles won in walk-off fashion in the bottom half of the inning. Concord is now 1-3 on the season.
SB St. Joseph 18, Northridge 1 (5 innings)
The Raiders are now 0-4 on the season.
SB Riley 14, NorthWood 4 (5 innings)
The Panthers now sit at 1-3 overall on the season following the loss to the Wildcats.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 154, Fremont 182, Eastside 197
Miles Nine shot a 1 under score of 35, including making an eagle at one point to be the individual medalist. It's two NECC victories for the Falcons as well, who are the defending conference champions.
Concord 189, Bremen 194
The Minutemen were able to squeak by the Lions in a non-conference match. Charles Deuel was the medalist for Concord with a 44. They are now 1-2 in nine-hole matches so far this season.
NorthWood 175, Elkhart Christian 198
Earl Williams from NorthWood and Aiden Hibbard from ECS both shot a 39 to share medalist honors in the nine-hole match. It was both teams' first match of the season.
West Noble 202, Oak Farm 266
The Chargers won a nine-hole match over Oak Farm. Luke Schermerhorn was the medalist with a 45. They are now 1-2 in matches this season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Concord 105, Wawasee 27
It was the NLC opener for both teams. Concord is now 2-1 overall as well, while Wawasee is 1-1.
Boys only: Northridge goes 2-0, NorthWood 1-1, Plymouth 0-2 in dual
The Raiders picked up two NLC victories, beating Plymouth, 116-16, and NorthWood, 87-45. NorthWood was able to get an NLC victory over Plymouth, 108-24. These were the conference openers for all three teams.
West Noble sweeps Prairie Heights
The Chargers' boys won 100-32 and the girls 92-40 in an NECC dual. Both West Noble teams are now 2-0 in conference events.
Lakeland, Fairfield split meet
The Fairfield girls won 96-35, while the Laker boys won 96-36 in an NECC dual in Benton.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 5, Concord 0
The Panthers continued its impressive start to the season by picking up an NLC sweep over the Minutemen. NorthWood is now 3-0 (1-0 NLC), while Concord is 1-2 (1-1 NLC).
Westview 5, Angola 0
The Warriors are now 2-0 (1-0 NECC) after a victory over the Hornets on the road.
Fairfield 5, Northridge 0
The Falcons swept the Raiders to improve their record to 2-1 on the season. Northridge is now 1-1.
Bethany Christian 3, Prairie Heights 2
The Bruins won matches at No. 3 singles and both doubles positions to win the match over the Panthers, improving to 2-0 on the season in the process.
Penn 5, Elkhart 0
It was a tough NIC loss for the Lions against a formidable Kingsman team.
