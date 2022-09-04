Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 3.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge finishes sixth at Carroll Invitational
The Raiders shot a team score of 369 to finish in the top third of the 18-team event at Cobblestone GC. Karisa Dyer paced Northridge with an 84.
Concord and Westview were also in the field from the Goshen News coverage area. The Minutemen scored a 388, while the Warriors carded a 405. Mackenzie Weaver led Concord with an 87, while Hope Haarer had an 85 to lead Westview.
NorthWood competes at Lady Broncho Invitational
In a loaded field with many of the state's top teams, the Panthers shot a 386 to finish 11th out of 20 teams at Battle Ground GC in Lafayette. Riley Kitson was the low scorer for NorthWood with an 84.
Elkhart, Jimtown compete at NIC Championship
The Lions and Jimmies competed in the conference tournament this weekend at Pretty Lake GC. Elkhart finished sixth out of the eight teams that had a full team. Jimtown only had two players. Savannah Crussemeyer led Elkhart with a 97.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 7, Wawasee 0
The RedHawks are now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the NLC. Wawasee is 1-4-3 overall and 0-2 in the NLC.
Concord Invitational results
- Concord 1, Andrean 1
- Concord 6, New Prairie 1
- Westview 9, New Prairie 0
- Westview 1, Andrean 1
Concord is now 2-4-2 on the season, while Westview is 5-2-1.
Mishawaka wins Elkhart Invitational
The Cavemen beat the host Lions 5-4 in the semifinal, then knocked off Lakeland, 3-2, in the final. The Lakers beat Tippecanoe Valley, 9-0, in the other semifinal game. Whether Elkhart then beat Tippecanoe Valley in the third-place game.
BOYS SOCCER
Wawasee wins two games at Blueberry Invitational
The Warriors picked up a pair of 2-1 wins at the invite in Plymouth, beating Kankakee Valley and Logansport. Wawasee is now 5-2 on the season.
Westview 9, East Noble 0
The Warriors cruised to a win. They're 6-1-1 on the season.
New Prairie 3, ECA 1
The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season against the Cougars. ECA is now 6-1.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
West Noble, Concord run at Marion Invitational
In the girls "Purple Race," West Noble finished fourth and Concord 12th out of 17 teams. The top individual finishers for each team were Trinity Parson (sixth place, 20:37) and Zoe Roberts (26th, 21:47), respectively.
In the boys "Purple Race," West Noble finished third and Concord seventh in the team standings. Grant Flora finished second individually in a time of 16:36 from West Noble, while Concord was led by Colyn Chris's 21st place finish (17:51).
Goshen competes at Harrison Invitational
The RedHawks' boys team finished second and the girls 14th at the invite. Tommy Claxton was third individually for the Goshen boys, while Kassandra Ortega led the Goshen girls team.
NorthWood, Wawasee do well at Manchester Invitational
The NorthWood girls finished in third place, while Wawasee was 16th. The Warrior boys finished seventh. It was unknown how the Panther boys did.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord goes 1-2 at FW Carroll Invitational
After dropping matches to Carroll and Canterbury, the Minutemen ended the night with a win over Mississinewa. The Minutemen are now 3-5 on the season.
Westview wins Wawasee Super Duals
The Warriors beat Fairfield 4-1, Jimtown 5-0 and Wawasee 4-1 to win the team championship. They also beat Churubusco Friday in an NECC match, giving Westview four wins in less than 24 hours.
Fairfield beat Wawasee 5-0 and Jimtown 4-1 in the invite. Combined with a loss to Goshen Friday, and the Falcons now have a 9-3 record.
Jimtown and Wawasee also faced each other, but it was unknown how that result went.
West Noble finishes second at home invitational
In the individual-styled tournament, the Chargers finished second out of eight teams. Nevin Phares was the individual champion at No. 2 singles, while Nate Shaw and Luke Schermerhorn finished second at No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively.
From Friday: Northridge def. Elkhart
The Raiders improve to 8-2, while Elkhart is 5-5 on the season.
From Friday: Bethany Christian 5, Triton 0
The Bruins improved to 6-4 on the season with the victory over the Titans.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield wins Shondell Invitational
The Falcons went 2-1 to win the tournament, losing to Evansville Memorial, but beating Muncie Burris and Greenfield Central to improve their overall record to 8-4 overall. Morgan Gawthrop and Amanda McGuire were named to the all-tournament team, while Brea Garber was named tournament MVP for Fairfield.
Elkhart drops first two matches of season
The Lions lost to FW Carroll and Bellmont, both in three sets, to drop its overall record to 8-2 on the season.
From Friday: Bethany Christian 3, SB Career Academy 0
The Bruins picked up an HPC win, improving to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
From Friday: ECA 3, Argos 0
The Eagles kept its impressive season rolling, improving to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the HPC with an easy win over the Dragons.