Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 24.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Northridge boys win New Haven Invitational
Ran on the course of Huntington University, the event is split into three divisions based on school size.
In the largest division for the boys, AAA, Northridge won with 66 points. Goshen was third, NorthWood seventh, Elkhart eighth, Westview 11th and Concord 14th. Jaxon Miller had the best showing for Northridge, placing fifth with a time of 16:04.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager continued his tremendous debut season, winning the race with a time of 15:47. Goshen senior Tommy Claxton placed fourth, running the event in 15:59. Luis Loera (Goshen) was seventh, Baylor Miller (Northridge) was eighth and Max Malloy (Elkhart) was ninth to round out a strong showing at the top for The Goshen News coverage area.
In the girls A division, Elkhart Christian took third place, with Sheridan Maxwell, Hannah Schramm and Leah Huber finishing 9th, 10th and 11th, respectively, in the race.
In the boys A division, ECA was fifth, led by Trent Conrad's time of 17:58.
In the girls AA division, NorthWood finished second and Westview ninth. The top individual for the Panthers was Hanna Clyde, who finished fourth individually with a time of 19:47. The top pacer for the Warriors was Bailey Manns, who was 23rd at 21:19. Wawasee didn't score as a team, but had runners competing, including a sixth-place showing from Mia Hodgson (20:13).
In the boys AA division, Wawasee was 12th and West Noble 18th. The top finisher for either team was Wawasee's Hunter Allen, placing 35th. The Chargers did not run most of their top competitors.
In the girls AAA division, Northridge was fourth, West Noble fifth, Goshen 10th, Elkhart 11th and Concord 14th. The top performer amongst those schools was Northridge senior Tame Baylis, who placed fourth individually in a time of 19:29.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 3, South Bend Adams 1
Three second-half goals lifted the RedHawks over the Eagles, bringing their record to 12-3 in the process.
Westview 3, Bethany Christian 1
The Bruins led 1-0 at halftime, but three goals for the Warriors in the final 40 minutes of the game proved to be the difference. Westview is now 11-2-2, while Bethany Christian is 5-8-1 overall.
Northridge 1, Chesterton 1
The tie leaves Northridge with a 4-6-5 record with a week to go in the regular season.
FW Carroll 2, Concord 1
The Minutemen are now 3-9-3.
Warsaw 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors are now 1-10-3 (0-5 NLC).
Lakewood Park Christian 3, Jimtown 0
The Jimmies drop to 5-5-1 on the season following the loss.
Elkhart Round Robin, 12:15 p.m. start - featuring area team Elkhart
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Plymouth 0
The Raiders picked up an NLC win at home, bringing their record to 8-4-2 overall and 3-2 in conference contests.
Mishawaka Marian 2, Goshen 1
It was the first loss for the RedHawks since Aug. 16, having gone 9-0-3 in the span since then. The overall record for Goshen now sits at 10-2-3.
Lakeland 3, Elkhart Christian 2
The Eagles dropped a close contest to the Lakers, giving them a 9-5-1 record for the season so far.
Warsaw 8, Wawasee 0
The Warriors drop to 6-7-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the NLC.
Concord at Chesterton, 5:15 p.m.
Elkhart at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Westview at Bethany Christian, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian wins Wabash Invitational
The Bruins picked up victories over Taylor, Wabash and South Adams to win the championship. The three wins improves Bethany's record to 12-7 on the season.
Jimtown at John Glenn, 10 a.m. (NIC)
Note: results and recaps of the NLC and NECC boys tennis tournaments can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood wins Bremen Invitational
The Panthers went 4-0 on the day, beating John Glenn, Triton, South Bend Adams and Culver Academy to bring home the title. During the day, Macy Lengacher set the program for most digs in a career. The Panthers are now 20-4 on the season.
Wawasee also had a nice showing at the event, going 3-1 to take third place. They won their first two matches over Bremen and Prairie Heights, lost to Culver Academy before rebounding with a win over Adams. The Warriors are now 15-8 on the campaign.
Crown Point Invitational, 9 a.m. start - featuring area team Elkhart
Fairfield goes 3-1 at Warsaw Invitational
The Falcons beat Northfield, Northrop and Plymouth, with its only loss coming to LaPorte on the evening. The performance improves Fairfield's record to 18-5.
West Noble and Jimtown also competed at the invite, which was won by Angola.
Bethany Christian 3, Lakeland 1
The Bruins lost the first set 21-25, but then won the next three 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 to get the win. Bethany Christian is now 15-7 on the season.
Elkhart Christian 3, Clinton Christian 0
The Eagles cruised to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 win over Clinton to improve their record to 16-6.
GIRLS GOLF
Regional at Sandy Pines GC in De Motte, 9 a.m. ET start - featuring Elkhart’s Savannah Crussemeyer