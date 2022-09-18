Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 8, Bethany Christian 0
The RedHawks celebrated Senior Night with a dominant victory over the Bruins. Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored four times, bringing her to 26 goals for the season, making her one short of the single-season program record of 27 set by Aylissa Trosper in 2016. Goshen improves to 11-3 with the win, while Bethany falls to 4-6-1.
South Bend Trinity 6, ECA 3
The Eagles only had nine players, yet still battled Trinity throughout the game Saturday. ECA is now 4-6 overall and 0-2 in Hoosier Plains Conference contests.
Lake Central 2, Concord 0
The Minutemen drop to 2-8-2 on the season.
Culver Academy 3, Northridge 2
The Raiders lost a tough contest to Culver, bringing their record to 2-6-4 on the season.
NorthWood 0, Elkhart 0
NECC Tournament finals: Westview 5, Angola 1
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Fort Wayne Carroll 0
Two second-half goals lifted the Raiders to a road win over Carroll, improving to 7-4-2 on the season in the process.
Elkhart 6, Highland 0
Gian Michael Romero and Eberardo Cabrera scored two goals each to pace the Lions to a non-conference victory over Highland. Elkhart is now 7-3 on the season.
Concord 4, Homestead 4
A high-scoring affair between the Minutemen and Spartans ultimately ended in a tie. This brings Concord's record to 4-2-4 on the season.
NECC Tournament finals: Westview 3, West Noble 0
Note: a score from the scheduled SB Trinity-ECA game was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Area teams compete at New Prairie Invitational
Elkhart, Jimtown, Northridge and Westview were just some of the schools competing in the biggest high school sporting event the state has to offer. The event is broken down into five different classes: A, AA, AAA, Freshman/Sophomore and Reserve.
Westview was in Class A. The Warriors' girls finished fourth, paced by Baily Manns' 13th place finish individually. The boys' team finished second overall, with freshman Noah Bontrager being the overall race winner with a time of 16:18. A total of 33 teams competed in Class A.
Jimtown was in Class AA. The boys' team finished 26th, with Alex Moyer having the best time for the Jimmies in 20:38. The Jimtown girls didn't have enough runners to qualify for the team standings. The top runner for the Jimmies' girls team was Madeline Long in 26:09.
Northridge and Elkhart ran in Class AAA. The Raiders' girls team rested some of its runners, but still finished 16th in the final team standings. Dakotah Moore paced Northridge with a ninth place finish individually in a time of 19:52. On the boys' side, the Raiders finished seventh. Jaxon Miller was the top runner for the team, finishing eighth individually with a time of 16:16.
For the Elkhart girls, they finished 23rd. Alaina Dibley was the top Lions' finisher in a time of 21:58. For the boys, they finished 10th. Max Malloy had another strong performance for the Lions, finishing sixth individually with a time of 16:12.
In the boys freshman/sophomore race, Northridge won the team title with 19 points. Freshman Baylor Miller won the race in a time of 17:01. Elkhart finished 18th, while Jimtown and Westview did not run in the race. There was no girls freshman/sophomore race.
In the boys reserve race, Westview was eighth, Elkhart 11th and Northridge did not score as a team. In the girls reserve race, Elkhart and Northridge had two runners each, which is not enough to score points in the team standings.
Goshen boys lead area teams at West Noble Invitational
The RedHawks' boys cross country team finished in second place out of 26 teams at the event hosted by West Noble High School, with senior Tommy Claxton also finishing second individually with a time of 16:12. His teammate, Luis Loera, was fourth in 16:29. Other Goshen News area teams finishes in the boys race were: West Noble 10th, Elkhart Christian 15th and Bethany Christian 21st.
In the girls' race, West Noble finished fifth in the final team standings. Trinity Parson was the top individual finisher for the Chargers, placing 22nd with a time of 20:56. Other Goshen News area team finishes in the girls race were: ECA 10th, Goshen 15th and Fairfield 16th.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen wins LaPorte-Reed Invitational
The RedHawks swept Lowell and LaPorte to repeat as tournament champions. They are now 18-0 on the season.
Bethany Christian goes 2-1 at Portage Invitational
The Bruins picked up wins over Merrillville and Triton, only losing to the host Indians at the event. Bethany is now 9-6 on the season.
Concord competes at Homestead Invitational
In the individual-based tournament, the top Minutemen performer was No. 2 singles Andrew Kavanaugh, who finished in third place.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen goes 3-1 in home invitational
The RedHawks beat Highland, Lowell and South Bend Adams by 2-0 scores on the day, only losing to Lakeland, 2-1. Goshen is now 14-8 on the season.
Wawasee takes second at home invite
The Warriors picked up wins over Elkhart Christian, Columbia City and Garrett in pool play before losing to Wabash in the final, bringing their overall record to 12-6 on the season. Wawasee senior Amanda Allen was named to the all-tournament team.
Bethany Christian finished fifth at the event, losing to Whitko and Wabash while beating Culver Academy and Garrett. This gives the Bruins a 13-7 record.
ECA was seventh, losing its three pool play matches to Wawasee, Garrett and Columbia City before salvaging the day by beating Culver Academy. The Eagles are now 15-5 on the season. ECA senior Shaye Watson was named to the all-tournament team.
West Noble, Jimtown go 3-1 at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational
The Chargers had their best weekend of the season, picking up wins over Carroll (Flora), Bremen and Tippecanoe Valley before losing to Churubusco in the finals of the invite. West Noble's performances brings their record to 6-12 on the season.
Jimtown was also in the event, also going 3-1. They picked up victories over Northfield, North Judson-San Pierre and Tippecanoe Valley, only losing to Churubusco in pool play. The Jimmies are now 12-8 on the season.
Concord goes 1-2 at Michigan City Invitational
The Minutemen lost to FW Concordia Lutheran and Valparaiso while beating Westville across three matches at the tournament. Concord is now 11-7 on the season.
NorthWood drops two at Angola Invitational
In a potential regional preview, the Panthers lost in straight sets to both Bellmont and Angola Saturday. NorthWood lost three-straight 24-26 sets to Bellmont, while they lost to the Hornets 13-25, 12-25, 14-25. Angola is 14-0 on the season, not having lost a set so far this year as well. NorthWood's record is now 14-4.
Elkhart 3, Northridge 0
The Lions were able to pick up a 25-14, 27-25, 25-22 win over the Raiders, with senior Tiffany Watterson reaching 1,000 career digs in the win. Elkhart is now 16-3, while Northridge is 15-7.