Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 10.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 7, Plymouth 0
The Raiders finally broke through for its first win of the season, routing the Pilgrims. Northridge is now 1-5-4 overall and 1-1-1 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 3, Jimtown 0
Caitlin Knepp scored twice and Ari Topping added another goal as the Panthers shutout the Jimmies in Nappanee. NorthWood improves to 7-1-1, while Jimtown is 4-3.
West Noble 1, Manchester 0
Silvia Venturi scored the difference makers, bringing the Chargers' record to 2-5-2 in the process.
ECA 3, Morgan Township 0
The Eagles blanked Morgan Township to bring its season record to 3-4 overall.
Bethany Christian Classic results:
-Illiana Christian 5, Bethany Christian 0
-DeMotte Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins are now 4-5-1 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen goes 2-0 at Penn Tournament
The RedHawks picked up a 3-2 win over Valparaiso and a 2-1 victory over Crown Point. Josh Cruz scored four of Goshen's five goals on the day, including all three in the first contest. The RedHawks are now 7-1-3 overall on the season.
Northridge goes 1-0-1 at SB St. Joseph Tournament
The Raiders picked up a 2-0 win over the host Indians before playing Mishawaka Marian to a 3-3 draw in its second contest of the day. The results currently give Northridge a 6-3-2 overall record on the season.
ECA splits results at Mishawaka Invitational
The Eagles lost 1-0 to South Bend Riley and beat SB Clay 4-1 to improve its record to 7-3-1 on the season.
West Noble 1, East Noble 0
The Chargers edged their county foe to improve to 4-5 on the season. Victor Rodriguez had the tally for West Noble.
Elkhart 4, Lake Central 3
The Lions kept up their winning ways, improving to 6-2 on the season with the win. Jared Garcia had a hat trick for Elkhart in the victory.
NorthWood 5, South Bend Trinity 0
The Panthers are now 5-2-2 on the season with the win.
Bethany Christian Classic results:
-FW Canterbury 3, Bethany Christian 0
-Bethany Christian 3, Illiana Christian 2
The Bruins are now 5-4 on the season.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen boys win Minuteman Classic
Led by Tommy Claxton's winning time of 16:09, the RedHawks' boys cross country team won the team title over 10 other schools. Northridge finished second place. Other area teams were Elkhart in fourth place, Concord sixth, ECA seventh and Fairfield 11th. Individually, Goshen's Luis Loera finished third, while Elkhart's Max Malloy and Aaron Richer finished fourth and sixth, respectively.
On the girls' side, Penn was the team champion. From the TGN area: Northridge was second, NorthWood fifth, Elkhart sixth, Goshen ninth, ECA 10th and Concord 12th. The top area individual was NorthWood's Hanna Clyde, who finished fifth with a time of 20:21.
Bethany Christian boys finish third at Tippecanoe Invitational
The Bruins' boys team placed three runners in the top 15 to earn a third-place finish as a team. Jesse Bontrager was third, Samuel Klopfenstein eighth and Roman Nyce 14th. Full results from the meet were not made available.
Wawasee competes at Marion Invitational
The Warrior boys finished eighth, while the girls finished ninth in a competitive field. The top boys' runner for Wawasee was Hunter Allen, who finished 26th individually with a time of 18:49. The top girls' runner for the Warriors was Mia Hodgson, who was fourth in a time of 21:05.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview wins Concord Invitational
It was a second-straight weekend tournament victory for the Warriors, who also won the Wawasee Super Duals last week. Westview beat Valparaiso 5-0, Concord 5-0 and Penn 3-2 to claim the team trophy. The highlight of the day for the Warriors was senior Isaiah Hostetler's match against Penn's Chris Chen, where he won 7-6 (19-17), 7-5 in a marathon of a match. Westview's overall record is now 10-3.
Concord went 2-1 on the day, beating Mishawaka Marian and Bremen. They are now 6-7 on the season.
Elkhart goes 2-0 at LaPorte Invitational
The two wins for the Lions brings their 2022 record to 8-6 overall.
Goshen 5, East Noble 0
The RedHawks improved to 14-0 overall with a non-conference victory over the Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood wins Concord Invitational
The Panthers went 4-0 on the day, winning all eight sets they played in the process to win the tournament in Dunlap. NorthWood beat the host Minutemen, 25-22, 25-15, in the final to improve their season record to 12-2 overall. Statistical leaders on the day for the Panthers were: Sophia Barber 29 kills, Karis Bennett eight aces, Macy Lengacher 50 digs, Claire Payne seven blocks and Emery Porter 91 assists.
Concord went 3-1 on the day to improve its record to 9-4 overall. Westview was also part of the field, going 1-2 in its matches to give them a 4-12 overall record.
Bethany Christian splits matches at home invite
The Bruins lost a tough five-set match to Churubusco before bouncing back to sweep Central Noble. Bailey Brown had 32 kills across the two matches to lead the Bethany attack, who's now 10-4 on the season.
Elkhart, Northridge compete at LaPorte Invitational
The Lions went 3-1 in their matches to finish third at the invite, beating Munster and Mishawaka in their first two matches, losing to LaPorte in its third contest before coming back to beat Andrean in the third-place match. Hannah Teich had 21 kills, six aces and five blocks on the day for Elkhart, leading her team in the latter two categories. The Lions are now 13-3 on the season.
Northridge played four matches as well, going 1-3 in them. They lost to Valparaiso and Andrean, then beat South Bend St. Joseph before losing its final match of the day to Mishawaka. This brings the Raiders' record to 14-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield wins NECC championship tournament
Warsaw wins NLC championship tournament
