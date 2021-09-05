Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood competes at Lady Broncho Invitational
The Panthers finished ninth in a crowded field. Individual results for NorthWood were:
Cybil Stillson 38-36 74 (4th individually)
Breanna Goss 39-43 82
Riley Kitson 49-46 95
Kira Schrock 61-59 120
Bella Sechrist 54-67 121
Full results from the Culver Invitational, featuring Northridge and Concord, were not made available.
CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen boys win Harrison Invitational
RedHawks senior Drew Hogan was the individual champion as well with a time of 15:33, with teammate Cole Johnston right behind in second with a time of 15:35. Full boys results can be here.
Goshen also had three girls compete in the girls race. Those results can be found here.
Concord's Roberts wins Marion Invitational
Minutemen senior Anthony Roberts won the boys race that Concord was in the Marion Invitational, setting a school record in the process by running a 15:55. There were multiple different classes of teams at the invite. Concord and West Noble boys competed in the "purple" class, with Westview boys running in just the "boys 5000 meter run finals" class. The Warriors actually won their class with 70 points.
All boys and girls results can be found here.
Caston Invitational results
Lakeland competed in the invite. Full boys and girls results can be found here.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge, Westview compete in Carroll Classic
After the Raiders beat the Warriors in the opening round Thursday, Northridge beat Carroll, 3-1, before losing to Warsaw in the final, 3-0. Westview picked up two wins Saturday, winning 3-0 over Fort Wayne Snider and 3-1 over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.
Wawasee goes 2-0 at Blueberry tournament in Plymouth
Full results here.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord Invitational results:
- Game 1: Concord 7, New Prairie 0
- Game 2: Westview 1, Andrean 1
- Game 3: Westview 9, New Prairie 0
- Game 4: Concord 2, Andrean 0
Goshen 5, Wawasee 1
Via Goshen coach Myron Bontreger: "The Goshen Varsity Girls' Soccer team won a conference game at Wawasee 5-1 (Saturday). Goal scorers were: Alessandra Lozano Gomez with 2, Miriam Ruiz Sanchez, and Isabel Flores Cruz each with one. The other goal was scored by the opponent. Lozano Gomez and Caylin Martinez tallied 1 assist each in the contest. The RedHawks are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the NLC. They will travel to LaVille for a 5:30 game on Tuesday."
VOLLEYBALL
Westview 3, East Noble 0
The Warriors picked up a non-conference victory over the Knights.
Shondell Invitational results:
Fairfield was part of a loaded field at Ball State University in Muncie. The Falcons results/stats, via assistant coach Courtney Herschberger:
- Fairfield Varsity lost to Muncie Burris: 22-25, 21-25
- Fairfield Varsity lost to Evansville Memorial: 25-27, 15-25
- Fairfield Varsity defeated Greenfield Central: 24-26, 25-13, 15-11
- Aces- Morgan Gawthrop 3, Sydney Stutsman 2, Brooke Sanchez 2
- Kills- Brea Garber 22, Brooke Sanchez 13, Makenna Steele 12
- Assists - Sydney Stutsman 57
- Digs- Sydney Stutsman 17, Kate McGuire 16, Morgan Gawthrop 14
- Blocks- Brea Garber 5, Ella Weatherton 4
BOYS TENNIS
Wawasee Invitational results:
Westview went 3-0 to win the invite. Their results here.
Fairfield went 2-1. Some results on how they performed are on their twitter page here.
Wawasee went 1-2. Their full results here.
Concord goes 1-2 at Fort Wayne Carroll Invitational
Six of the eight teams in the field were ranked in the coaches' poll last week, making it tough competition for the Minutemen. Concord lost to Hamilton Southeastern and Indianapolis Cathedral before beating Fort Wayne Canterbury. Concord is now 5-3 on the season.
West Noble Invitational results:
West Noble results can be found here. The final overall brackets can be found within that link as well.
Lakeland results are here.
Northridge 4, East Noble 1
The Raiders picked up an easy victory over the Knights at home to improve to 8-2 overall on the season.
Bethany 4, Triton 1
The Bruins picked up their second win of the season over Triton. Individual match results were not made available.
