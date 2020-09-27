{h2 dir=”ltr”}CROSS COUNTRY{/h2}
{p dir=”ltr”}Results from New Haven Classic{p dir=”ltr”}The Fairfield girls and NorthWood boys emerged victorious in their respective classes at the New Haven Classic Saturday. Here’s how all the local teams fared.{p dir=”ltr”}Class A girls (17 teams):
1st place, 94 points — Madelyn Yoder 21:40 (11th), Kaitlyn Kuhn 21:42 (12th), Makayla Culp 22:08 (19th), Chynzie Howell 22:21 (24th), Delana Geiger 23:42, Ava Bontreger 24:25, Abigail Shearer 24:40, Annelise Green 28:25{/li}
Class A boys (22 teams):
- 19th place, 428 points — Jenson Long 19:12, Luke Mast 19:16, Stevan Plett 19:26, Noah Troup 21:46, Josh Moreland 22:04, Bryson Moser 22:57, John Fry 23:03, Braxton Abbs 26:29
Class AA girls (20 teams):
- 4th place, 146 points — Ruby Clark 21:02 (18th), Megan Wallen 21:26, Thalia Parson 21:42, Erin Shoemaker 21:42, Yoseline Haro 22:27, Rachel Klagges 23:04, Elizabeth Christlieb 23:22
- 10th place, 277 points — Kaitlin Burden 20:38 (10th), Emilie Allen 22:48, Jenna Markham 22:51, Savanah Slone 23:29, Sydney Prenkert 23:52, Britton Jesse 24:20, Bridget Stutsman 24:36, Cassie Hunsberger 24:49, MacKenzie Brewer 25:17, Abigail Vorhis 25:29, Reagan Austrup 28:45
- 13th place, 306 points — Deann Fry 20:46 (11th), Eva Niccum 22:40, Stacy Stutzman 22:48, Nicole Miller 23:04, Abby Bontrager 31:05
- 15th place, 406 points — Ella Beezley 22:39, Lily Tyler 22:44, Alyssa Smith 24:03, Autumn Turner 25:08, Jordan Gibbs 26:36, Ainsley Holsten 28:18, Annalise Burrows 31:00
- 20th place, 525 points — Keylee Fleeman 23:05, Tara Wilkinson 24:30, Abbie McNamara 25:51, Jama Sines 27:17, Chloe Sines 27:58
Class AA boys (24 teams):
- , 1st place, 62 points — Jordan Burden 17:15 (8th), Brady Hunsberger 17:16 (9th), Grady Stevenson 17:17 (10th), Owen Miller 17:33 (16th), Eric Hochstetler 17:39 (19th), Owen Allen 17:51, Cole Davies 17:57, Sam Schlatter 18:02, Austin Escamilla 18:06, Jonathan Towler 18:18, Nate Rulli 18:58, Ian Raasch 19:11
- 6th place, 245 points — Grant Flora 16:38 (2nd), Isaac Flora 17:24 (13th), Isaac Campos 18:42, Logan Schuller 19:00, Adrian Garcia 19:24, Isaac Silva 19:28, River Bieberich 20:37, Andreas Sandoval 25:55
- 11th place, 321 points — Ezekiel Wachtman 17:55, Konner Palmer 18:49, Terance Blankenship 18:52, Zachary Chambless 18:56, Caden Hostetler 19:10, Christian Troyer 19:43
- 13th place, 342 points — Karlson Hand 17:42, Camden Powell 17:54, Senate Shaw 19:01, Josiah Boyer 19:35, Landen Kessler 19:45, Ian Kaase 19:55, Kaiden Ruff 20:04, Brady McDonald 20:45, Austin Ganshorn 20:59, Summit Shaw 21:25, Zeke Ihnen 23:20
Class AAA girls (20 teams):
- 12th place, 309 points — Haylee Hile 19:52 (17th), Clare Ritchie 20:30, Emma Long 21:39, Ella Hoefer 22:52, Bria Jones 23:13, Kylie McMann 23:33, Hayley Troyer 23:40, Karsyn Smaka 23:44, Delaney Lopez 24:15, Keeton LaBaron 26:14, Monse Garcia 26:24, Taylor Owens 27:54
- 17th place, 452 points — Sophia Yordy 20:25, Jackie Sixtos 22:42, Sophia Koshmider 22:43, Nataly Esqueda 24:14, Mara Schrock 24:20, Micaela Corbin 24:21, Rylee Weishaupt 24:25, Carmen Pedraza 25:09, Carly Yoder 26:03
- 18th place, 526 points — Leslee Sierra 22:07, Daniela Perez 23:24, Alona Howard 24:08, Joyce Odhiambo 24:13, Zoie Neterer 24:36, Ava Plank 24:55, Allison Velie 25:12, Alex Brunswick 25:46, Hallie Davis 26:44
Class AAA boys (20 teams):
- 2nd place, 119 points — Cole Johnston 16:13 (8th), Tommy Claxton 16:25 (9th), Drew Hogan 16:41 (19th), Ryan Diaz 16:53, Peter Allison 17:38, Tyler Wiese 17:43, Adrian Mora 18:04, Logan Harkenrider 18:26, Michael Smith 18:42, Alex Lopez 18:51, Jackson Gaby 19:04, Jocsan Barahona 19:47
- 5th place, 191 points — Spencer Carpenter 15:37 (3rd), Remington Carpenter 16:01 (4th), Anthony Sanchez 17:16, Andrew Cupp 17:50, Lyndon Miller 17:50, Kayden Moore 18:04, Dominic Hostetler 18:36, Quinton Yoder 19:40, Chad Herschberger 19:40, Adrian Miller 19:47, Nick Bontrager 20:39, Isaac Niccum 21:34
- 10th place, 243 points — Jaxon Miller 16:32 (15th), Bryce McMann 17:06, Jon Spicher 17:28, David Miller 17:50, Travis Schlabach 17:53, David Gingerich 17:59, Nathan Perez 18:07, Jovi Martin 18:10, Austin Abelseth 18:14, Will Knox 18:21, Brock Reschly 18:40, Greyson Beasley 18:41
- 14th place, 348 points — Anthony Roberts 16:27 (12th), Ethan Smith 17:34, Gadiel Montiel 18:03, Colyn Chris 18:21, Bryce Cook 18:23, William Nicoson 18:41, Kevin Cruz 18:57, Brandon Cabrera 19:01, Michael Wolf 19:02, Martin Centeno 19:33, Alex Pettit 20:02, Riley McEachern 20:18
{h2 dir=”ltr”}VOLLEYBALL{/h2}
{p dir=”ltr”}LaPorte wins Warsaw Invitational{p dir=”ltr”}Fairfield, Northridge and West Noble all competed. Northridge went 1-1, while West Noble went 0-2. Fairfield results were not made available.{p dir=”ltr”}NorthWood wins Bremen Invitational{p dir=”ltr”}The Panthers defeated Prairie Heights, John Glenn, Culver Academies and Wawasee to win the invite. Wawasee went 3-1, defeating South Bend Adams, Triton and Bremen.{p dir=”ltr”}Goshen competed in the Crown Point Invitational. Those results were unavailable by Sunday press deadline.{h2 dir=”ltr”}GIRLS SOCCER{/h2}
{p dir=”ltr”}Carroll 3, Concord 2{p dir=”ltr”}The Minutemen fall to 5-5-3 on the season.{p dir=”ltr”}S.B. Adams 2, Goshen 1{p dir=”ltr”}Alessandra Lozano scored a PK for the RedHawks in the loss.{p dir=”ltr”}Chesterton 4, Northridge 0{p dir=”ltr”}The Raiders lost on the road. They host Warsaw Thursday.{p dir=”ltr”}Scores not reported: West Noble at Central Noble, Wawasee at Warsaw, Bethany Christian at Westview.{h2 dir=”ltr”}BOYS SOCCER{/h2}
{p dir=”ltr”}Westview 4, Bethany Christian 1{p dir=”ltr”}The Warriors knocked off the Bruins in Goshen.{p dir=”ltr”}Chesterton 5, Concord 0{p dir=”ltr”}The Minutemen fall to 2-7-2 on the season.{p dir=”ltr”}Goshen 9, Mishawaka 0{p dir=”ltr”}The RedHawks made easy work of the Cavemen in NLC action.{p dir=”ltr”}Goshen 6, West Noble 0{p dir=”ltr”}Goshen followed up its win in the morning over Mishawaka by shutting out the Chargers on the road. It’s the sixth-straight shutout for the RedHawks as they improve to 8-6-1 overall.{p dir=”ltr”}Warsaw 1, Wawasee 1{p dir=”ltr”}Alejandro Alonso scored with less than a minute to go to force a draw for the Warriors in NLC action.
