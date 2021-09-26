Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 25.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview wins NECC Tournament
The Warriors scored 60 out of a possible 65 team points to run away with the NECC title, backing up their regular season championship. Westview won individual titles in four positions: No. 1 singles Isaiah Hostetler, No. 2 singles Elijah Hostetler, No. 1 doubles Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz and No. 2 doubles Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler.
Northridge wins NLC tournament
CROSS COUNTRY
New Haven Invitational results
Many teams from the area competed in the various class sizes at the New Haven Invitational. The highlights include Goshen's Drew Hogan winning the Class AAA boys race, West Noble's Grant Flora winning the Class AA boys race and NorthWood's Kaitlin Burden finishing second in the Class AA girls race.
Fairfield competes at Culver Invitational
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 2, Bethany Christian 0
The Warriors improved to 11-3 with the win, while the Bruins fall to 3-8 with the loss.
Chesterton 4, Concord 1
Concord is now 6-6-2 on the season following the loss to the No. 3-ranked Trojans.
Mishawaka Marian 4, Goshen 2
The RedHawks fall to 6-8-1 with the non-conference loss to Marian.
Warsaw 10, Wawasee 2
The Warriors fall to 4-9-1 overall and 0-5 in the NLC.
Elkhart 5, West Noble 4
The Chargers' seven match winning streak was snapped by the Lions. West Noble is still 10-4 on the season.
Plymouth 1, Northridge 0
The Rockies blanked the Raiders, sending Northridge to a 9-5-1 overall record and 2-2-1 in the NLC.
Elkhart Christian Academy 3, Lakeland 0
The Lakers' tough season continued with a loss to the Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 3, Bethany Christian 1
Paige Riegsecker, Karly Miller and Brianna Munoz all scored for Westview as the Warriors improved to 10-1-3 on the season. Reyna King tallied the lone goal for Bethany Christian, who is now 4-3-3 overall.
NorthWood 14, Oregon-Davis 0
Not a typo: the Panthers scored 14 goals in their win. NorthWood is now 8-3-1.
Warsaw 9, Wawasee 0
The Warriors are 1-10-2 overall and 0-5 in the NLC.
Fort Wayne Carroll 8, Concord 1
The Minutemen now sit at 6-8 on the campaign.
Chesterton 1, Northridge 0
The Raiders lost a tight battle to fall to 5-7-4 on the season.
South Bend Adams 3, Goshen 1
The RedHawks are now 8-5-1 overall following the loss to the Eagles.
Central Noble 1, West Noble 0
The Chargers lost to its county rival, falling to 4-6-1 overall and 1-3 in NECC games.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland 3, Bethany Christian 1
The Lakers won 25-23, 25-27, 25-9, 25-21 over the Bruins. Lakeland improves to 6-13, while Bethany Christian is 7-15.
Warsaw Invitational results for area teams
Fairfield went 2-1 in the invite, losing to Warsaw before beating Northfield and Northridge.
Northridge went 1-2, losing to Snider and Northridge and beating LaPorte.
West Noble went 0-2, losing to Bishop Dwenger and Snider.
Bremen Invitational results for area teams
NorthWood won the invitational, going 4-0 with wins over John Glenn, Prairie Heights, South Bend Adams and Culver Academy.
Wawasee went 3-1 in the invite, losing its first round match to Culver Academy before beating Triton, Bremen and South Bend Adams.
