Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 18.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moore, Northridge boys win class at New Prairie Invitational
Northridge senior Jack Moore followed up an impressive performance at the NLC Round Robin Tuesday with a win in the Class AAA run at the New Prairie Invitational with a time of 15:58. His performance helped the Raiders bring home the team title as well in a talented field.
In the girls AAA race, Northridge finished fourth. Tame Baylis led the team with a 22nd individual placing with a time of 20:13.
Westview competed in the Class A race. The boys team finished third overall, while the girls team finished ninth.
Results from all three classes of racing can be found here.
Hogan individual champ at West Noble Invitational
Goshen senior Drew Hogan won the individual title in the boys race at the West Noble invite with a time of 15:56. Teammate Cole Johnston was right behind in second place with a time of 16:00. Area boys team final standings results: Goshen 2nd, NorthWood 5th, West Noble 12th, Lakeland 13th, Bethany Christian 14th and Fairfield 21st.
On the girls side, the top area performer was Goshen's Nataly Esqueda, who finished 21st. Area girls team final standings results: West Noble 9th, Goshen 13th, Fairfield 14th.
Full results can be found here.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord wins Canterbury Invitational
The Minutemen tied No. 3 (Class 2A) Fort Wayne Canterbury, 0-0, before beating Fort Wayne North Side 9-0. Concord is now 4-5-2 on the season.
NECC Tournament final: West Noble 9, Central Noble 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 4, Bethany Christian 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez had two goals while Alessandra Lozano and Natalie May had one each in the win for the RedHawks. Goshen improves to to 8-4, while Bethany falls to 3-2-3.
NorthWood 1, Elkhart 0
Ari Topping scored to give the Panthers the win. NorthWood is now 6-2-1 on the season.
Lake Central 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen are now 4-7 on the season.
Culver Academy 2, Northridge 0
The Raiders are now 3-6-4 on the season.
NECC Tournament final: Westview 3, Lakeland 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee wins host Invitational
The Warriors went 4-0, winning three, three-set matches in the process to improve to 16-2 on the season. Bethany Christian was also in the invite, going 1-3. The Bruins' record is now 7-13. Full invite results can be found here and here.
Concord goes 2-2 in Michigan City Invitational
The Minutemen are now 12-7 on the season after a 2-2 performance in Michigan City.
Highland wins Goshen Invitational
Full results on how Goshen performed were unavailable as of 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Lakeland went 0-4 in the tournament.
NorthWood gets third at Leo Invitational
The Panthers beat New Haven and Fort Wayne Snider, lost to Lakewood Park Christian, and then came back to beat Leo to go 3-1 in the invitational. NorthWood is now 15-2 on the season.
Elkhart 3, Northridge 1
The Raiders lost 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 15-25 to the Lions. Northridge is now 13-9 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian wins Portage Invitational
The Bruins picked up a 4-1 win over Merrillville and 5-0 over Portage to win the invite.
Goshen wins LaPorte Invitational
Via Goshen coach Daniel Love: "The RedHawks swept Hanover Central 5-0 after Aidan Ebright Zehr & Kaden Priebe clinched the super tiebreaker by a score of 14-12. The team then defeated LaPorte 4-1 in the championship, behind victories from Moses Sawatzky, Isaac Stahly, Carter Schmucker, Joel Byler, Moses Kratzer, and Myles Mclaughlin. Moses Kratzer improved to 15-0 this season, while the team is now 14-4."
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
The Falcons improved to 10-7 overall with an easy victory over Churubusco.
Full results from the Homestead Invitational, featuring Northridge and Concord, were not made available as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood wins sectional at Stonehenge
Full recap/results online at goshennews.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.