Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Sept. 11.
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield pulls off upset, wins NECC Tournament
After finishing with an 8-2 regular season Northeast Corner Conference record, the Falcons had one of their best rounds of the season Saturday, shooting a 370 to win the NECC tournament at Heron Creek GC in LaGrange. Fremont finished second with a 383. Fairfield's Bailey Willard won the individual title with an 86 as well. Other Falcon scores were: Addie Mast 91, Ashlynn Yoder 96, Trinity Ruiz 97, Malley Behles 102.
Other area teams to compete in the tournament were:
- West Noble, 3rd place (402): Maddie Bottles 91, Mackensy Mabie 92, Aubrey Weigold 108, Abigail Hawn 111, Tori Hamman 123
- Lakeland, 4th place (421): Kylee Watkins 96, Brooke Retterbush 104, Ameila Trump 108, Caitlyn Miller 113, Lydia Trost 129
- Westview, 5th place (423): Hope Haarer 90, Ava Brown 104, Danika Yoder 112, Lillian Eash 117, Hannah Klein 117
Stillson, NorthWood win NLC title
CROSS COUNTRY
Lakeland, Bethany Christian compete in Tippecanoe Valley Invitational
In the boys race, the Lakers finished fourth and the Bruins fifth. Both teams only had two runners compete in the girls' race, which wasn't enough to count for a team score.
Goshen boys, Penn girls win Minutemen Classic
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen goes 0-2 in Penn tournament
The RedHawks lost to both Crown Point and Fort Wayne Carroll by the same score, 2-0. Goshen is now 3-6-1 on the season.
West Noble 9, East Noble 0
It was a dominant performance from the Chargers in a victory over the Knights. Henry Torres had four goals to lead the offense. West Noble is now 5-3 on the season.
Prairie Heights 7, Lakeland 3
The Lakers' tough season continued with an NECC loss to the Panthers.
NorthWood goes 0-2 at Argos Invitational
The Panthers lost 5-1 to Zionsville and 2-1 to the host Dragons. NorthWood's record is now 4-5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 4, Bremen 4
Zoe Willems scored all four goals for the Bruins in a tie against the Lions. Bethany Christian is now 2-1-3 on the season.
NorthWood 4, Jimtown 0
Ari Topping and Haylee Heflin had two goals each as the Panthers improved to 4-1-1 with the win.
West Noble 4, Manchester 0
The Chargers scored all four goals in the first half, including two from Neyda Macias, to improve to 4-2-1 on the season.
Northridge 1, Plymouth 1
Signe Thomsen scored in the 71st minute for the Raiders to tie the Pilgrims in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup. Northridge is now 2-5-4 overall and 1-0-2 in NLC contests.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood wins Concord Invitational
The Panthers continued their strong season by going 4-0 in the Concord Invitational, beating the host Minutemen in the final to win the title. NorthWood also beat Plymouth, New Prairie and West Noble to improve to 11-1 on the season. Overall stat leaders for the Panthers were: Sophia Barber with 33 kills, Karis Bennett with eight aces, Macy Lengacher with 44 digs, Claire Payne with six blocks and Annika Bennett with 79 assists.
The host Minutemen went 3-1 to improve to 9-5. Westview went 1-2, moving their overall record to 4-12. West Noble went 0-3, leaving their season record now at 3-12.
Bethany Christian goes 1-2 in own invite
The Bruins lost to Churubusco and Elkhart Christian Academy before beating Central Noble in their final match of the day. Bethany Christian is now 6-9 on the season.
Northridge goes 1-3 in LaPorte Invitational
The Raiders lost to Andrean, Fort Wayne Carroll and Marion before salvaging the day with a victory over South Bend St. Joseph. Northridge is now 12-7 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview wins Concord Invitational
The Warriors won three matches against Adams Central (5-0), Concord (4-1) and Bremen (3-2) to remain unbeaten in the regular season. Isaiah Hostetler won all three of his matches at the No. 1 singles position, along with the No. 2 doubles team of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler. The host Minutemen went 1-2, beating Mishawaka Marian before falling to Westview and Penn.
East Noble 3, Goshen 2
Via Goshen coach Daniel Love: "Goshen lost a nail biter to East Noble on the road Saturday. Isaac Stahly celebrated his 16th birthday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory (at No. 3 singles), followed by the #2 doubles pair of Moses Kratzer and Myles Mclaughlin. The remaining 3 matches all went to a 3rd set, but unfortunately East Noble prevailed. The boys look to bounce back on Tuesday at Concord and continue their unbeaten NLC season."
