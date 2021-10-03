Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Oct. 2.
Note: a full recap of the IHSAA girls golf state tournament, featuring the NorthWood team and Northridge's Karisa Dyer, can be found at our website, goshennews.com/sports.
CROSS COUNTRY
NECC Championship Invitational results
Angola won both the boys and girls races to sweep the NECC titles. West Noble's Grant Flora was second individually in the boys race.
Full results can be found here.
NLC Championship Invitational results
Full report on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TENNIS
Sectional finals
- Sectional 39 @ East Noble: Westview 3, East Noble 2: The Knights gave all the No. 16 Warriors could handle, but Westview survived to win its sixth-straight sectional title. Individual winners for Westview were No. 2 singles Elijah Hostetler (6-3, 5-7, 7-5), No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy (6-0, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (7-6, 7-6). Westview advances to the regional semifinal Tuesday against Northridge at Concord High School.
- Sectional 52 @ Warsaw (hosted by Columbia City): Columbia City 4, Wawasee 1: The Warriors fell short of the team title, but the No. 1 doubles pairing of Holden Babb and Grant Brooks won, advancing to the individual sectional tournament next week at Culver Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 5, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 1
The Chargers completed their regular season with a 12-4 record following a home victory over the Knights.
Argos 1, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins fell to 5-9 with the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 2, LaVille 0
Alessandra Lozano Gomez and Kennedy Yordy scored to give Goshen the win and a 10-5-1 record heading into the postseason on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord goes 3-1 in New Prairie Invitational
The Minutemen are now 19-8 overall as they enter the final week of the regular season.
Wawasee was also part of the field, going 1-3. They are 20-9 overall.
Fairfield goes 1-1 in Elkhart Invitational
The Falcons beat the host Lions before losing 3-0 to a very good Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger team. Fairfield is 14-8 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
