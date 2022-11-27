Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Nov. 26.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NLC-NECC Shootout scores
Game 1: Fairfield 63, Concord 38
Game 2: Northridge 58, Angola 46
Game 3: Angola 66, Concord 23
Game 4: Fairfield 49, Northridge 46
Updated records: Fairfield 7-1, Northridge 6-2, Concord 2-6, Angola 4-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 63, Westview 61
The Raiders edged the Warriors in a highly entertaining non-conference battle. Westview's Brady Yoder finished with 29 points to lead all scorers, but his last-second shot would not fall that would've given the home team the win. Alex Ellenson led Northridge's offense with 18 points. Northridge is now 2-0 and Westview 1-1.
NorthWood 70, Concordia Lutheran 31
Powered by a 25-point performance from Cade Brenner, the No. 2 (Class 3A) Panthers dominated Concordia Lutheran at home. NorthWood closes the opening week of the season with a 2-0 record.
West Noble 61, Bethany Christian 40
Austin Cripe finished with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals in the 21-point victory for the Chargers. Tyson Chupp led the Bruins' offense with 14 points. West Noble is 2-0 and Bethany now 0-2 on the season.
Wawasee 58, Angola 46
The Warriors evened their record to 1-1 on the season with a non-conference victory over Angola, Maddux Everingham finished with 20 points, while Myles Everingham and Collin Ziebarth 13 each for the Warriors in the win.
Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44
The Lions lost on the road to a strong Trojans team. Elkhart is 0-2 on the young season.
Goshen 50, Fairfield 41
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Goshen, West Noble compete in Goshen Super Duals
The two-day, 10-match event ended with Goshen having a 7-3 record and West Noble a 4-6 mark, which makes the Chargers 5-6 overall on the season. Goshen junior Laish Detwiler went 10-0 individually, while Goshen head coach Jim Pickard picked up his 500th career win with a Saturday morning victory over South Bend Adams. He's now at 502 wins total after getting two more during the day Saturday.
Wawasee wins November Super Duals
The Warriors picked up wins over SB Washington, Warsaw, Fairfield, North Miami and FW South Side to win its home duals event. Fairfield went 2-3 to bring its record to 2-4 overall.
Northridge goes 3-2 at Homestead Invitational
Northridge is now 4-2 on the season after a nice showing in Fort Wayne.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Wawasee, Warsaw split meet
The Wawasee girls beat Warsaw 107-75, while the Tigers' boys team edged the Warriors, 97-89. The Wawasee girls are now 2-0 overall with a 1-0 NLC record, while the Warriors boys are 0-1 in both categories.
Chesterton sweeps Northridge
The Raiders' boys lost 130-53, while the girls lost 108-75 to a strong Trojans team. It was the season opener for both Northridge teams.