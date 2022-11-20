Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, Nov. 19.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge goes 2-0 in NLC-Duneland Classic
The No. 16 Raiders picked up two impressive wins on its home court as part of the annual battle between the Northern Lakes and Duneland conferences. Northridge beat Merrillville, 71-32, in its first game, then beat No. 14 Crown Point, 51-44, in the nightcap. Eva Fisher led the Raiders in scoring in both games, finishing with 17 and 19 points, respectively. Northridge is now 4-1 on the season. Warsaw won both of its games in the Classic as well, giving the NLC the clean sweep over the Duneland.
Bethany Christian 46, South Bend Clay 23
The Bruins bounced back from its first loss earlier in the week by doubling up the Colonials in a home win. Zoe Willems finished with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win. Bethany is now 4-1 through five games.
Concord 55, South Bend Riley 22
The Minutemen picked up its second win of the season, easily beating the Wildcats to improve to 2-4 on the campaign. Lauren Smith led the Concord offense with 12 points.
Columbia City 51, Fairfield 46
Despite a furious second half rally that saw the Falcons erase a double-digit halftime deficit, Fairfield fell short on the road against a strong Eagles team. It's the first loss of the season for Fairfield, bringing their record to 5-1.
Mishawaka 54, ECA 30
The Eagles had a hard time keeping up with the Cavemen, dropping to 1-3 on the season in the process.
Triton 48, Wawasee 22
After beating Concord Friday night in NLC play, the Warriors couldn't keep up the winning ways Saturday in non-conference action against the Trojans. Wawasee's record is now 4-3.
Angola 56, West Noble 30
The Chargers are now 0-4 overall and 0-1 in NECC games following a road loss to the Hornets.
WRESTLING
Westview goes 2-3 at Clay Super Duals
One of the first wrestling teams to get their season going from The Goshen News coverage area, the Warriors finished fourth out of six teams competing at the event hosted at South Bend Clay High School. Westview had two individual weight class winners as well in Aiden Kohlheim (120 pounds) and Jayce Brandenburger (145). South Bend Washington won with a 5-0 mark.