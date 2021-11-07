Here is a look at the local prep and Goshen College scores from Saturday, November 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 63, Northfield 30
It was a dominant victory for the Falcons in their home opener, improving to 2-0 in the process. Brooke Sanchez led the way on offense with 18 points for Fairfield. It's the third-straight season the Falcons have started 2-0.
Concord 46, South Bend Adams 34
Like Fairfield, the Minutemen are now 2-0 for the third-straight season after picking up a home victory over the Eagles. Kendal Taylor had 18 points, while Aliyah Hershberger had 13 to lead Concord to the win.
Wawasee 46, Prairie Heights 31
Kennedy White had 11 points, nine steals and three rebounds as the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season with a home win over the Panthers.
LaPorte 40, Goshen 39 (OT)
The RedHawks lost to the Slicers in overtime on the road to begin their season. Tori Eldridge had 10 points and Kyra Hill nine for Goshen in the loss.
Penn 66, NorthWood 19
One of the best teams in the state was too much to handle for the Panthers, who fall to 1-1 on the season with the loss to the Kingsmen.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 47, West Noble 46
The Chargers fell just short on the road against the Braves. Mackensy Mabie and Jazmyn Smith had 14 points each for West Noble, but it wasn't enough to knock off Blackhawk.
Argos 41, Bethany Christian 29
The Bruins fell to 0-2 on the season with a road loss to the Dragons. Zoe Willems had 15 points to pace Bethany Christian's offense.
Northridge 60, Lakeland 54
Full report online and in the Monday print edition of The Goshen News.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 69, WVU Tech 54
Playing as part of a weekend tournament in Rio Grande, Ohio, the Goshen College women's basketball team improved to 3-1 overall with a victory over the Golden Bears. Sa'Drea Rougeau was the star for GC in the win, scoring 23 points.
Men's basketball: Concordia (MI) 70, Maple Leafs 57
Concord graduate Michael Johnson scored 14 points for GC, but it wasn't enough as the Leafs lost on the road to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Women's soccer: Spring Arbor 7, Maple Leafs 0
The GC women's soccer team's season came to an end in the Crossroads League quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. They finish with a 6-11 overall record and went 2-7 in CL games.
Men, women XC teams compete at Crossroads League Championship
Nelson Kemboi earned an all-conference spot by finishing 10th in the 8-kilometer (4.97 miles) race with a time of 25:25.4. Goshen finished sixth out of eight teams overall in the final standings. The championship race was contested at Huntington University.
On the girls side, the Leafs finished seventh as a team. Concord graduate Summer Cooper led GC, finished 23rd individually in a time of 19:51.8. The women only run a 5-kilometer (3.11 miles) race.
