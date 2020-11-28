Prep scores from Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge hands Fairfield first loss of season
The Raiders knocked off the Falcons, 64-56, in what was supposed to be the NECC-NLC Shootout. Angola (NECC) and Concord (NLC) both had to withdraw from the competition due to COVID-19 concerns. Northridge sophomore Eva Fisher had a monster day, scoring 27 points. Sophomore Brea Garber led the Fairfield offense with 15 points.
Lakeland beats Leo
The Lakers had 20 points from Bailey Hartsough and 12 from Faith Riehl in a 51-44 victory over Leo at home.
Wawasee cruises past Westview
Wawasee defeated Westview, 42-17, in Topeka. Kennedy White had 10 points to lead Wawasee. They improve to 1-1 on the season while Westview falls to 0-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wawasee picks up road win at Angola
The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 61-45 win against the Hornets. Keaton Dukes had 24 points and five rebounds for Wawasee in the victory.
WRESTLING
Wawasee 2-1 in own Super Duals
The Warriors defeated Fairfield and Warsaw, but lost to Columbia City in a Super Duals they hosted. Brenden Dilley (126 pounds), Jace Alexander (138), Gavin Malone (145) and Eleazer Vazquez (220) each went 3-0 on the day for Wawasee.
Fairfield went 0-3 on the day. Their best performer were Ryan Keller (113) and Hayden Yoder (145), both of which went 2-1.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Chesterton sweeps Northridge
The Chesterton girls team barely edged Northridge, 92-91, while the boys team had no problems beating the Raiders, 130-40, in Middlebury. Individual results were not provided.
Results not provided for Warsaw @ Wawasee swimming.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men’s basketball @ Indiana Tech, 3pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.