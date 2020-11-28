Prep scores from Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northridge hands Fairfield first loss of season

The Raiders knocked off the Falcons, 64-56, in what was supposed to be the NECC-NLC Shootout. Angola (NECC) and Concord (NLC) both had to withdraw from the competition due to COVID-19 concerns. Northridge sophomore Eva Fisher had a monster day, scoring 27 points. Sophomore Brea Garber led the Fairfield offense with 15 points.

Lakeland beats Leo

The Lakers had 20 points from Bailey Hartsough and 12 from Faith Riehl in a 51-44 victory over Leo at home.

Wawasee cruises past Westview

Wawasee defeated Westview, 42-17, in Topeka. Kennedy White had 10 points to lead Wawasee. They improve to 1-1 on the season while Westview falls to 0-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wawasee picks up road win at Angola

The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 61-45 win against the Hornets. Keaton Dukes had 24 points and five rebounds for Wawasee in the victory.

WRESTLING

Wawasee 2-1 in own Super Duals

The Warriors defeated Fairfield and Warsaw, but lost to Columbia City in a Super Duals they hosted. Brenden Dilley (126 pounds), Jace Alexander (138), Gavin Malone (145) and Eleazer Vazquez (220) each went 3-0 on the day for Wawasee.

Fairfield went 0-3 on the day. Their best performer were Ryan Keller (113) and Hayden Yoder (145), both of which went 2-1.

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING

Chesterton sweeps Northridge

The Chesterton girls team barely edged Northridge, 92-91, while the boys team had no problems beating the Raiders, 130-40, in Middlebury. Individual results were not provided.

Results not provided for Warsaw @ Wawasee swimming.

GOSHEN COLLEGE

Men’s basketball @ Indiana Tech, 3pm

