Here's a look at the prep scores from Saturday, May 8.
BASEBALL
Goshen 11, Westview 1 (5 innings)
The RedHawks improved to 11-9 on the season with a victory over the Warriors. Westview is now 3-10 on the year. Goshen's Collin Turner had three RBI to pace the RedHawk attack.
Northridge sweeps Jimtown in doubleheader
The Raiders were 1-0 victors in game one and won 8-2 in the second game to improve to 17-4 overall on the season.
Bethany Christian 19, Argos 4
The Bruins cruised by the Dragons in Hoosier Plains Conference action, improving their overall record to 9-3.
South Bend Adams 4, Concord 3
After the Minutemen scored three in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, the Eagles scored two in the bottom half of the frame to escape with the win. Concord is 6-11-1 on the season.
Lakeland goes 0-2 in Invitational
The Lakers lost both of their games in the inaugural Lakeland Invitational Saturday. They lost to John Glenn, 11-4, and Central Noble, 16-4. East Noble beat John Glenn in the championship game to win the invite.
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 9, Wawasee 8
Concordia scored five runs in the final two innings to pick up a walk-off win over the Warriors in Fort Wayne. Wawasee now sits at 10-7 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Concord sweeps Lakeland in doubleheader
The Minutemen won game one 6-3, then used a 10-run bottom of the first inning in game two to win, 16-6. Concord improves to 7-8 on the campaign, while Lakeland falls to 1-12.
Fairfield finishes third at Mishawaka Tournament
The Falcons opened with a 7-0 win over North Miami, then lost 5-4 in nine innings to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger before rallying to beat Western, 8-3, in the third place game. Through all of that, Fairfield now sits at 17-3 on the season.
South Bend Adams 12, NorthWood 0 (5 innings)
The Panthers couldn't keep up with the Eagles in South Bend. NorthWood falls to 5-11.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield ties for fourth at Angola Invitational
The Falcons tied for fourth with the host Hornets. Bishop Dwenger and Valparaiso finished tied for first, with Norwell finishing third. Individual results were not provided.
NorthWood 4, Wawasee 1
The Panthers completed their NLC schedule with a win over the Warriors. Winners for NorthWood were No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Ashlyn Feller, No. 1 doubles Emery Porter and Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson. Wawasee's lone winner was No. 1 singles Kiah Farrington.
West Noble 4, Churubusco 1
The Chargers picked up their second win of the season, beating the Eagles in an NECC match. Winners for West Noble were No. 1 singles Avery Kruger, No. 2 singles Tara Gross, No. 3 singles Isabella Bartlett and No. 1 doubles Angela Pena and Jaci Macias.
Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 1
The match started on April 28, but was suspended mid-match to Saturday due to severe weather. The Panthers won all three matches left to be completed Saturday to win the NECC contest.
BOYS GOLF
Concord Invitational at Bent Oak Golf Course
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Goshen Girls Relays
